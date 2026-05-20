Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

The beauty of the Conference Finals in the NBA is that we don’t have to wait multiple days in between games, even though the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder may have appreciated that after Game 1.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs won Game 1 in double overtime, a matchup that will likely be considered one of the best playoff games of the decade. Now, the Spurs are underdogs in Game 2 as the defending champion Thunder look to even the series.

OKC struggled on offense in Game 1 – outside of Alex Caruso – as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 7-for-23 from the field and Chet Holmgren was invisible on that end of the floor for most of the game. After going 8-0 through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Thunder clearly have their hands full with San Antonio in this series.

Wembanayam (41 points, 24 rebounds in Game 1) completely took over Monday’s game on both ends, and the Spurs received a huge game from Dylan Harper (24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, seven steals) with De’Aaron Fox (ankle) sidelined. Fox is listed as questionable and is expected to be a game-time decision in Game 2.

San Antonio dominated the Thunder in the regular season, and it has cut its odds to win the NBA Finals in half after winning Game 1. Can it take control of this series on Wednesday night?

For Game 2, I have three bets to share, including player props for Wemby and SGA as they battle for the crown of “best player in the world.”

Here’s a look at the odds, each of the props and my game prediction for this Western Conference Finals showdown.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +6.5 (-110)

Thunder -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spurs: +200

Thunder: -245

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: San Antonio leads 1-0

Spurs vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

De'Aaron Fox -- questionable

Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber -- out

Spurs vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-126)

Ahead of Game 1, I wrote in my NBA Best Bets column that bettors should take a rebound ladder for Victor Wembanyama all the way up to 17+ . Well, he finished with 24 rebounds in the double-overtime win, cashing the entire ladder in the process.

So, I’m taking him to reach 14 rebounds in Game 2, something he’s already done six times this postseason.

During the regular season, Wemby was on a minutes limit in several of the games against OKC, yet he still had a major impact on the glass. He had nine, five and 11 boards in his first three games against the Thunder, playing less than 26 minutes in each of those matchups. In the one game where he played over 28 minutes against OKC, Wembanyama came away with 14 boards.

The Thunder were just No. 22 in the league in rebound percentage during the regular season, and they clearly didn’t have an answer for Wemby on the glass in Game 1, especially since they went small more often than not with Chet Holmgren at center.

I’ll bet on another big game on the glass for the Spurs star as they look to steal Game 2.

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 Points (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why SGA is undervalued even after a rough Game 1:

Yes, the two-time league MVP was not good in Game 1 of this series, scoring 24 points on 7-of-23 shooting while the Spurs walled him off from getting in the paint all game long.

However, this line is a massive overreaction for a player that has a sky-high usage rate and is arguably the best scorer in the league.

SGA is averaging 28.6 points per game during this playoff run after putting up 31.1 points per game in the regular season, and the Spurs haven’t completely shut him down in the 2025-26 season. In four regular season meetings with San Antonio, SGA had 29, 33, 22 and 34 points, clearing this number three times.

Game 1 was a poor showing, but I’m going to bet on a bounce-back showing from the league MVP, especially if he’s going to hover around 20 shot attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander has been too efficient this season (55.3 percent from the field in the regular season, 48.5 percent in the playoffs) to expect another dud in Game 2.

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Sticking with another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m taking the UNDER in Game 2 after both defenses dominated this series opener:

These teams were No. 1 and No. 3 in defensive rating in the regular season, and they’re currently No. 1 (San Antonio) and No. 6 (OKC) in defensive rating during the playoffs.

Game 1 of this series was tied at 101 at the end of regulation, and it needed two overtimes to go well over this total. If we don’t see overtime in Game 2, the UNDER is a terrific bet, as these teams have combined to allow just over 210 points per game in the playoffs.

Both of these teams shot under 43 percent from the field in Game 1, and Spurs turned the ball over a whopping 21 times, really limiting their ceiling on offense despite Wemby dropping 41 points.

Mitch Johnson had the Spurs doubling SGA quite a bit, and San Antonio seemed comfortable leaving OKC’s lesser offensive players open from beyond the arc. That certainly limited the Thunder’s explosiveness on that end, and poor showings from Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell led to OKC scoring just 115 points in the double-overtime loss.

During the regular season, the Thunder were the No. 1 defense and allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NBA. If they want to get back in this series, they’re going to need to rely on their defense to lead the way.

After these squads were set to come up well short of this total in Game 1, I think we’re getting a pretty favorable – if there isn’t overtime – in Game 2.

Pick: UNDER 215.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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