Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes Become Odds-On Favorites After Game 3 Win

The Carolina Hurricanes had their backs up against the wall after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Montreal Canadiens. Since then, things have broken their way.

The Hurricanes have now won two straight overtime games to take the 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final. Not only that, but the Colorado Avalanche, who have been the Stanley Cup Favorites for the majority of the season, are on the cusp of getting swept at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Let's take a look at the latest odds to lift the Cup.

Stanley Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Hurricanes -105

Golden Knights +150

Canadiens +850

Avalanche +1600

The Hurricanes are now set as -105 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, an implied probability of 51.22%. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are a clear second at +150. They need to win just one of their next four games to win the Western Conference and secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canadiens, despite being down just 2-1 in the series, are set at +850 to win the Stanley Cup. The Avalanche, who are facing a 0-3 deficit, are all the way down to +1600 to win the Cup. They entered the conference finals as the +130 favorites to win it all.

The Hurricanes are set as -520 favorites to win the Eastern Conference Final, and the Golden Knights are set as -1400 favorites to win the Western Conference Final. Game 4 of the Western Conference Final is tonight.

FanDuel also has odds set for how the Stanley Cup Final will go. The Hurricanes to beat the Golden Knights is set at +115, while the Golden Knights to beat the Hurricanes is set at +220. The Knights to beat the Canadiens (+850) and the Habs to beat Vegas (+950) are the next two likely options.

Mitch Marner of the Golden Knights has taken over as the betting favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +185.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets back if your first $5 bet wins. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!