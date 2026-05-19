Stanley Cup Odds: Avalanche, Hurricanes Weathering the Storm of the NHL Playoffs

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to four teams remaining with the Western Conference Final and Eastern Conference Final both getting underway this week.

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes have been atop the Stanley Cup odds all season long, and it’s no surprise that they’re two of the last teams standing. Of course, they’re still the two overwhelming favorites

The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens stand in their way. It would be surprising if either of those teams took down the Avalanche or Hurricanes, though.

Let’s take a look at the updated Stanley Cup odds ahead of the Conference Finals starting this week.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Odds for Every Team

Colorado Avalanche: +130

Carolina Hurricanes: +170

Vegas Golden Knights: +600

Montreal Canadiens: +700

The Avalanche were +300 to win it all before the playoffs started, moved to +225 after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, then +185 after taking Game 1 against the Wild.

The Hurricanes have had similar movement throughout the playoffs. They started at +475 then moved to below +300 after Round 1, and shorter than two-to-one after an early win against the Flyers.

The Golden Knights surprisingly haven’t moved too much despite putting together a few strong wins against the Ducks in the Western Conference Semifinals. Perhaps that’s due to how dominant the Avalanche have been all season long.

The Canadiens have had a good run, but it looks like they’re at the end of the line. They ran out of gas towards the end of the series against the Sabres, and the Canes should take advantage of that after over a week off.

The best way to bet the Stanley Cup winner might be in the exact result market.

You can get the Avalanche to beat the Hurricanes at +235 or the Hurricanes to beat the Avalanche at +310.

I really don’t see the Knights or Canadiens doing enough to slow down these two favorites.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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