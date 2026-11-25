In a shocking surprise, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday night 24 hours after their coach, Mike McCarthy, assured the media he would start when Pittsburgh took on the Denver Broncos on Friday.

Mason Rudolph, he of Myles Garrett hitting him in the head with his own helmet fame, is the Steelers starter this week.

One might think a seismic change this close to game time (again, this is the NFL’s Black Friday showcase) would lead to a massive move in the odds. Surely Rodgers, a four-time MVP, would be worth a few points versus Rudolph in the minds of oddsmakers.

Turns out, not so much.

Steelers-Broncos Odds After Rodgers

The Steelers opened the week as 3-point home underdogs on DraftKings with -115 odds. Last night, after the shakeup at quarterback, the Steelers moved to +3.5 with -101 odds on DK.

So, based on the actual odds movement and not the number, Aaron Rodgers isn’t even worth half a point to oddsmakers versus Mason Rudolph. Wild times.

It’s the same story on FanDuel, by the way. The Steelers were +3 and are now +3.5 at -108 odds.

Steelers Offensive Woes

The Steelers have been held under 20 points in three-of-their-last-four games. They’re 27th in the NFL in yards per pass (6.1) and 22nd in passing yards per game (198.6).

While Rodgers hasn’t been great, he’s not Daniel Jones. He’s thrown for 16 TDs and 6 INTs and is completing 60.9% of his passes. Mason Rudolph has never thrown that many TDs in a season in his career.

Before the news, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan bet on the Steelers +3. Here’s what he said in his betting preview at that time.

It might be time to sell some Broncos stock and take the points with the Steelers at home. Pittsburgh has been far better on their home field this season, sporting a net yards per play of +0.9 at Acrisure Stadium and a -1 net yards per play when on the road.

The Broncos' offense is going to come back to haunt them at points this season. They rank 24th in success rate, and Bo Nix is now 23rd in the league in completion percentage over expected.

Their defense may also have some red flags. We all assumed that they were going to be elite again this season, and we chalked up their early-season issues to a tough schedule, but allowing a Fernando Mendoza-led Raiders team to put up a fight against them on Sunday was baffling. Denver has specifically struggled to stop the run, ranking 26th in opponent EPA per rush. That's especially noteworthy considering the Steelers rank first in rush EPA and sixth in rush success rate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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