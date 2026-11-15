Steelers vs. Bengals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10

The top spot in the AFC North is on the line as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams have won four games in a row after up-and-down starts to the season. That start for Cincinnati included a 30-27 loss in Pittsburgh back in Week 3.

Cincinnati did beat the Steelers 33-31 at home last year, though, and the Bengals are slight favorites in this matchup.

With the total set at 49.5, there should be plenty of scoring on both sides tonight.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+120)

Mike Gesicki Anytime TD (+235)

Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+295)

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+120)

Ja’Marr Chase is still the Bengals’ top option, but Tee Higgins has nearly caught up to him this season. His 67 targets are only six behind Chase’s 73 through nine weeks, and he’s been making the most of them recently.

After scoring just one touchdown in his first six games this season, Higgins has five scores in his last three games. That includes two touchdowns in each of the last two weeks.

That one touchdown before this streak did come in Pittsburgh back in Week 3, so I’ll take these plus odds for him to find paydirt again tonight.

Mike Gesicki Anytime TD (+235)

Mike Gesicki has also gotten into the scoring mix a good bit this season. The veteran tight end scored in five straight games prior to last week in Atlanta. Like Higgins, Gesicki scored in Pittsburgh to start that streak.

The Steelers haven’t allowed a ton of touchdowns to tight ends this season, but I’ll back Gesicki at this +235 price.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+295)

There’s just something about tight ends scoring in primetime games.

Pat Freiermuth started the season hot with four touchdowns in his first five games before being held scoreless in the last three contests. The veteran did score in Cincinnati last year, though, and the Bengals allowed a touchdown to tight end Charlie Woerner last week.

I’ll take another crack at a tight end at this nearly three-dollar price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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