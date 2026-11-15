Steelers vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 10 (Bet on Ja’Marr Chase)

Sunday Night Football in Week 10 could be a prop bettor's paradise as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have one of the high-flying offenses in the NFL, and Burrow's thrown 16 passing touchdowns over the last four weeks. With wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading the way, Cincy’s offense is in the top five in the league in EPA/Play.

They will take on a top-10 defense in the Steelers, who have worked their way to 6-2 through the first nine games of this season.

Aaron Rodgers may not be the dynamic passer he once was, but Jaylen Warren, rookie Germie Bernard and receiver DK Metcalf have all put together some big games in the 2026 season.

There are a ton of ways on both sides to consider in the prop market, especially since this is the second meeting between these teams in the 2026 season. Pittsburgh got the better of Cincy in the first matchup, but the Bengals are favored at home on Sunday night.

I’m targeting Ja’Marr Chase to headline Sunday night’s prop picks, but there are plays to consider on both sides with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-125)

Aaron Rodgers to Throw an Interception (-109)

Jaylen Warren OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is having a monster 2026 season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while posting four 100-yard games. He’s also cleared 64.5 rushing yards in five of his last six appearances.

After entering the season in a timeshare with Rico Dowdle, Warren appears to have taken control of the lead role, playing 72.4 percent of the Steelers’ snaps. A Dowdle injury certainly helped, but Warren has made the most of his opportunities.

Cincy ranks 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing a league-high 5.0 yards per carry. Warren torched the Bengals back in Week 3, carrying the ball 17 times for 127 yards while also adding three receptions for 49 yards.

He should have another big game on the ground on Sunday night.

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-125)

Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he’s benefitted in a big way from Burrow being at the forefront of the MVP race.

Chase has 10 or more targets in three of his last four games, and he’s gone off over the last two weeks, catching 21 of his 28 looks for 296 yards. He also has seven touchdown receptions this season, finding the end zone in six of his eight games.

I’m leaning with Chase’s receptions prop against a Steelers defense that has been pretty solid against the pass (ninth in EPA/Pass) this season. Chase has at least eight grabs in just three games this season, but his target share is too high to pass him up in this primetime matchup.

Aaron Rodgers to Throw an Interception (-109)

Rodgers has played well in the 2026 season, but the veteran quarterback does have six interceptions in eight games.

That includes a pick against a Cincinnati defense that has been much better against the pass (14th in EPA/Pass) than the run (27th in EPA/Rush) this season.

Rodgers has been picked off in five of his eight matchups, and he may have to throw the ball a lot against this elite Cincy offense. If the Steelers fall behind and have to air it out, Rodgers may end up forcing a throw or two that he would avoid if the team was leading.

I think this is a pretty favorable price for a prop that has hit in over 60 percent of Rodgers’ games in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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