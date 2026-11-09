Steelers vs. Bengals Opening Odds for Sunday Night Football in Week 10: Cincy Favored at Home

Sunday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2026 season will decide the top spot in the AFC North -- for now -- as the 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals take on the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers for their second and final meeting in the 2026 regular season.

Pittsburgh got the best of Cincy in the first meeting between these teams, winning 30-27 at home, giving it the current tiebreaker in the division. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 292 yards, three scores and one pick to lead the Steelers to a win at home.

Now, they find themselves as underdogs on the road out of their bye week agaist Joe Burrow and Co.

The Bengals are on fire right now, knocking off the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid in Week 9 for their fourth win in a row. Burrow, who is now tied with Josh Allen in the odds to win the MVP award this season, has thrown 16 scores over the last four weeks and adding a rushing touchdown for good measure in the blowout win over Atlanta.

Oddsmakers have given the Bengals the edge in this division, setting them as odds-on favorites to win it ahead of this Week 10 clash. While all the primetime games in Week 10 aren't great, this matchup on Sunday Night Football is expected to be a close one between two potential playoff teams.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers +3.5 (-110)

Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers: +150

Bengals: -180

Total

48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Based on these odds (Cincy -180), the Bengals have an implied probability of 64.29 percent to get the win at home. This is a tough turnaround travel wise since the Bengals were in Madrid in Week 9, but they are 2-1 at home in the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers should be fairly healthy coming out of their bye week, and they have also won four games in a row to get to the top of the AFC North. Pittsburgh won the division in the 2025 season, and with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both losing in Week 9, this is shaping up to be a two-team race.

Cincy has a fairly easy schedule the rest of the way, which is a big reason why oddsmakers have set it as the favorite in the division.

“First off, we do believe the Bengals have the strongest path to win the division,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “If you look at their schedule the rest of the way, it is quite soft. The [Kansas City] Chiefs game in Week 14 is the only game we project that they will not open as the favorite as things currently stand. They have two games against the Browns, [Indianapolis] Colts game, [Washington] Commanders game, and a Ravens game – which is a lot less daunting than it once was. So, all of those games look to be pretty bankable.

“Whereas the Steelers really have a much rougher path. They've still got to play the [Denver] Broncos and the Jags (Jacksonville Jaguars). Their only real bankable wins are the [Tennessee] Titans, and then they get two Ravens games.”

It'll be interesting to see if this line moves at all in the coming days, but it appears the Bengals are going to close as favorites as they look to split the season series with their AFC North rival.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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