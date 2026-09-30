Steelers vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, two teams that haven't exactly been offensive juggernauts in the 2026 season.

The Browns currently rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play, and the Steelers are even worse, sitting at 31st in the league despite a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Cleveland turned in back-to-back solid performances in wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina, yet oddsmakers aren't expecting a ton of offensive fireworks from these teams in this divisional matchup.

The total in this game is set all the way down at 38.5 points, and there's a chance that the Steelers' offense could be shorthanded in Week 4, with Rico Dowdle banged up.

So, who is going to find the end zone in this matchup?

Only one player, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, is favored to score a touchdown in this game, and there are several pass catchers that are long shots to hit paydirt.

I'm not sure that we're going to see a ton of scores on Thursday, but an anytime touchdown scorer at +300 odds or better could be worth a look just based on the value. I'm targeting a pair of tight ends at this price – or longer – and a running back to score in this AFC North battle in primetime.

Let's take a look at the latest odds and analysis behind these anytime touchdown scorer picks as we begin Week 4.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Browns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+300)

Harold Fannin Jr. caught two touchdown passes for Cleveland in Week 3, pulling down a season-high seven passes on nine targets.

The second-year tight end has 15 targets over his last two games, and he’s becoming a key red-zone target for Watson, who has thrown four scores in the last two weeks.

While the Steelers are pretty solid against the pass (11th in EPA/Pass), Pittsburgh has also given up four passing scores in 2026 despite the fact that it held Drake Maye without one in Week 2.

Out of all of Cleveland’s pass catchers, Fannin has been the most consistent this season, playing 84.9 percent of the team’s snaps while receiving 18 total targets.

Darnell Washington Anytime TD (+550)

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is a long shot to find the end zone since he has just six catches for 92 yards in 2026.

Washington is a big-bodied tight end and a matchup nightmare, but he’s not always running patterns for Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Washington had just four targets over the first two weeks.

But, he played a season-high 75.8 percent of the snaps in Week 3, pulling down three of his four targets for 67 yards.

The Browns have allowed 19 receptions for 198 yards and a score to opposing tight ends this season, and if Washington’s role continues to grow, he’s certainly worth a look at north of 5/1 in Week 4.

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (-115)

Warren is coming off a 20-touch game in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals where he racked up 176 total yards from scrimmage.

While the veteran back has yet to find the end zone this season, he could snap that drought against a Cleveland defense that is just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season.

Rico Dowdle is dealing with an injury that kept him out in Week 3, and Warren played over 90 percent of the snaps for the Steelers with him out.

It's not exciting to bet a -115 touchdown scorer prop, but the role for Warren can’t be questioned. He should have a clear path to double-digit touches on Thursday, making him worth a look in a Steelers offense that is just 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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