Steelers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

Thursday Night Football in Week 4 features a suddenly intriguing AFC North matchup, as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers after both teams picked up upset wins in Week 3.

Pittsburgh knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in a 30-27 win on Sunday, putting both teams to 2-1 this season. The AFC North is shaping up to be an interesting race, as all four teams currently have competent quarterbacks.

Yes, that includes Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who threw two more scores in Week 3, including a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes to beat the Carolina Panthers. The Browns were a home dog in that matchup, but they’ve now won back-to-back games against Tampa Bay and Carolina as underdogs.

They find themselves in a similar spot in Week 4, as the Steelers are 2.5-point favorites on the road in the opening odds. Pittsburgh won its lone matchup (in Week 1) as a favorite, knocking off a short-handed Atlanta Falcons team.

After ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense through two weeks, the Steelers dropped 30 points in Week 3, riding a big first half from Aaron Rodgers, who threw three scores in the win. Can he build on that game against a Browns defense that has been pretty impressive over the last two weeks?

Let’s take a look at the odds, betting trends, a player to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s AFC North battle.

Steelers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -2.5 (-120)

Browns +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Steelers: -148

Browns: +124

Total

38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Steelers vs. Browns How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Steelers record: 2-1

Browns record: 2-1

Steelers vs. Browns Injury Reports

Steelers Injury Report

Rico Dowdle – questionable

Brandon Echols – questionable

Joey Porter Jr. – doubtful

Browns Injury Report

Justin Jefferson – questionable

Teven Jenkins – questionable

Tyson Campbell – questionable

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – questionable

Steelers vs. Browns Betting Trends

The Steelers are 2-1 against the spread this season.

The Browns are 2-1 against the spread this season.

The Browns are 1-0 as home underdogs this season.

The Steelers are 1-0 against the spread when favored this season.

The OVER is 2-1 in the Browns’ games this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in the Steelers’ games this season.

These teams are 6-6 against each other in their last 12 matchups.

Steelers vs. Browns Key Player to Watch

Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson may not be the player he used to be in Houston, but he has certainly looked better in 2026 than he did in his first few seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns quarterback was 16 for 30 in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 144 yards, two scores and a two-point conversion while rushing for 45 yards on 11 carries. Watson has led the Browns to back-to-back wins, and his touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. to give Cleveland the lead against Carolina was a vintage play.

Now, he takes on a Pittsburgh defense that was one of the best in the NFL in EPA/Play this season before struggling a bit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

If Watson has another strong showing, the Browns may have to be taken seriously as a fringe playoff contender in the AFC.

Steelers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

Cleveland was blown out in Week 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it has completely flipped the script the last two weeks, playing much better defense in wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina.

While I’m not ready to claim that the Browns are a playoff contender, I do think there’s a case for them to cover at home in a short week. Pittsburgh has a lot of veterans that may not recover as well on Thursday, and the team was already down running back Rico Dowdle in Week 3.

Plus, the Browns are now 2-1 against the spread as underdogs and Watson has been capable enough to move this offense. I’m not ready to claim the Steelers as a good offensive team, as they scored just three points in Week 2 and had the worst EPA/Play in the league over the first two weeks of the season.

This is a very low total (38.5), and that would bode well for the Browns to cover a near field goal spread, especially since the Steelers lack a lot of big-play ability in their passing game.

Since these teams have split their last 12 head-to-head games, I don’t mind getting points with a home underdog in Week 4.

Pick: Browns +2.5 (+100 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .