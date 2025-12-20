Steelers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Detroit Cover?)
The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back yet again after a 41-34 road loss to the Rams. They’ve now alternated losses and wins since their four-game winning streak in Weeks 2 through 5.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make it three wins in a row after a 28-15 win over the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
The oddsmakers now have the Lions as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Steelers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +7 (-105)
- Lions -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Steelers: +260
- Lions: -325
Total
- 52.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, even after Pittsburgh’s primetime victory. The total has come down by three points since opening at 49.5, though.
Can the Lions cover as home favorites?
Steelers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
It's do-or-die time for the Lions, and while they're on the outside looking in for the playoffs heading into this week, I still have a lot of faith in this Detroit squad. The Lions are third in the NFL in overall DVOA, fifth in net yards per play, and seventh in EPA per play. They've stumbled when facing elite teams this season, but they can overwhelm teams that aren't on their level, and I think the Steelers are one of those teams.
Not that the Steelers are a bad team, but they're not great in any areas either, largely average across the board. Aaron Rodgers doesn't have the arm or the weapons to take advantage of the Lions' biggest weakness, which is their banged-up secondary.
Pick: Lions -7 (-105) via DraftKings
I’ll give the Lions credit; despite their week-to-week inconsistencies, most of their wins have come rather easily. Each of their eight wins this season were by at least seven points, and that’s the spread we have here.
I’ll take the Lions to bounce back at home against a Steelers team that hasn’t necessarily played up to its record.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 30, Steelers 20
