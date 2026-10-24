Steelers vs. Saints Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Paris Game in Week 7

Two interesting offenses are set to face off on Sunday morning in Paris, as Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers take on second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are a top-seven team in points scored this season, yet they’re in the bottom 10 in yards per play after a 2-4 start. That makes them a tough team to trust against a Pittsburgh defense that is one of the 10 best in the league, propelling the reigning AFC North champs to a 4-2 start in 2026.

The total in this game is currently 44.5, and the Saints have allowed the most points in the league through six weeks. Does that help Rodgers and this Steelers offense (20th in yards per play) get going?

Pittsburgh struggled in the first half of Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there are still two Steelers that I like to find the end zone in Paris.

Meanwhile, Shough and the Saints have aired the ball out all season long, making No. 1 receiver Chris Olave an intriguing bet to score for the third time in 2026.

Here’s a look at each of the anytime touchdown scorer picks I’ve made for Sunday’s international game and their latest odds at the best NFL betting sites .

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Steelers vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Olave Anytime TD (+185)

Olave has two touchdowns in the 2026 season, and he’s actually seen his targets drop (13 total in the last two weeks) after four straight double-digit target games to open the season.

Despite that, I’m buying low on the former Ohio State star on Sunday. The Steelers have allowed just six passing scores this season and are sixth in the league in EPA/Pass, but Olave has been the focal point of this Saints team that throws the ball almost as much as anyone in the NFL.

The Saints are third in the league in pass attempts in 2026, and Olave has drawn 61 looks in six games. There are other options to consider for the Saints (Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson), but I’ll gladly take a true No. 1 receiver at nearly 2/1 to find the end zone in Week 7.

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (-145)

This is a fantastic matchup for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, as New Orleans has allowed the most rushing scores in the NFL (11) through six weeks.

Warren has taken complete control of this backfield with Rico Dowdle missing time with a toe injury, and even though Dowdle return in Week 6, Warren had 14 carries, four targets and played over 74 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

He should have a major workload again in Week 7, as the Steelers have given Warren at least 10 carries in every game in 2026. While the touchdown production has been average (two total this season), Warren should dominate a defense that is 32nd in the league in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+265)

There are a lot of Pittsburgh pass catchers to consider on Sunday, but tight end Pat Freiermuth may be the best value.

Rodgers hasn’t pushed the ball down the field this season, which has led to plenty of red-zone throws. He’s looked for tight ends like Freiermuth and Darnell Washington quite often, with Freiermuth reeling in all five of his red zone targets.

He’s scored four times already in 2026, and the Saints have allowed the third-most receiving yards (455) to tight ends this season to go along with three scores.

Since Pittsburgh is pretty banged up at receiver, Freiermuth could have an expanded role on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .