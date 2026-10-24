Steelers vs. Saints Best Prop Bets for NFL Paris Game in Week 7 (Bet on Jaylen Warren)

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have playoff hopes in the 2026 season, and they’ll square off on Sunday morning in Paris for another edition of the NFL’s international series.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are off to a 4-2 start this season, but the offense hasn’t been the main reason for their success. Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the NFL in yards per play, 23rd in EPA/Play and 23rd in success rate while Rodgers is the No. 30 quarterback in the league in success rate (minimum 50 plays).

Still, this is a pretty favorable matchup against a Saints defense that is in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play, yards per play allowed and dead last in EPA/Rush. It could be a huge game for Jaylen Warren on the ground, and he’s one of my three favorite prop bets for this standalone game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Saints snapped a three-game skid in Week 6, and Tyler Shough rebounded from a poor showing in Week 5 against Minnesota. Can he stay hot against a Pittsburgh team that is No. 6 in the league in EPA/Play defensively in 2026?

Let’s take a look at the three props that I’m targeting for the NFL’s first-ever game in France, starting with my favorite bet for Warren.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Saints

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Tyler Shough to Throw an Interception (-131)

Germie Bernard 5+ Receptions (-167)

Jaylen Warren OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Saints have been awful against the run this season, ranking dead last in the NFL in EPA/Rush and allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

That’s a great sign for Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren, who is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and already has 460 rushing yards in six games this season. Even with Rico Dowdle (toe) returning to action in Week 6, Warren led the backfield by playing over 74 percent of the snaps and handling 14 carries.

He finished the day with 50 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards. While this prop is a little higher than that, Warren had a three-game streak with 90 or more rushing yards snapped in Week 6.

Tampa Bay is third in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, so this is a much easier matchup for Warren in Week 7. He’s handled at least 10 carries in every game, including 14 or more in four straight.

Since the veteran has taken the clear lead in this backfield, I expect him to be the biggest beneficiary against this Saints defense.

Tyler Shough to Throw an Interception (-131)

Shough has thrown five picks through six games in the 2026 season, and the Steelers have been pretty opportunistic defensively, picking off six passes already. Pittsburgh already has 16 sacks this season, so Shough is going to be under pressure quite a bit on Sunday.

The second-year signal-caller has put together some big yardage days, but he’s been picked in three of his five games, throwing multiple picks in Week 5 against Minnesota and Brian Flores’ elite blitzing scheme.

Shough has attempted a ton of passes in 2026, clearing 40 throws in half of his games.

I’m worried about him under pressure, especially since the Steelers are sixth in the NFL in EPA/Pass. I wouldn’t be shocked if he throws a pick on Sunday, especially if the Saints are forced to play from behind.

Germie Bernard 5+ Receptions (-167)

Rookie receiver Germie Bernand has been forced into a bigger role with Pittsburgh's injuries this season, and he’s thriving in it.

The second-round pick had nine targets and six catches in Week 5 against Indianapolis, and he followed that up with a massive day in the win against Tampa Bay.

Bernard found the end zone for the first time in his career, and he caught 11 of his 12 looks from Rodgers for 87 yards. Since Rodgers isn’t really pushing the ball down the field, I love this receptions prop for Bernand, as he’s emerged as the No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf.

The rookie played over 91 percent of the snaps in each of the last two weeks, and he’s clearly established a solid rapport with Rodgers. I think he’s a great target against a Saints defense that is in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Pass, opponent completions and opponent passing yards in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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