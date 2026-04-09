Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has played in back-to-back gaems after missing 27 games in a row earlier this season with a knee injury.

The Warriors hold the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they're playing the front end of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. That has led Golden State to list Curry as questionable for this matchup. The Warriors face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, so it's possible Curry sits out that game instead since it is an easier matchup.

Stephen Curry (injury management) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 8, 2026

Golden State is set as a 4.5-point favorite at home with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) out of the lineup for Los Angeles. So, it seems that oddsmakers at DraftKings -- who have the Warriors at -185 to win on Thursday -- expect Curry to be in the lineup tonight.

The Warriors are just 13-25 in the games that Curry has missed this season, so it's unlikely that they'd be two-possession favorites if he eventually is ruled out for this game. The two-time league MVP has 46 points and has made nine 3-pointers in his first two games back in action.

Overall, he's averaging 27.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors are seven games over .500 when Curry plays, which should give them some hope ahead of the NBA's play-in tournament.

This story will be updated with Curry's final status for Thursday night's showdown against the Lakers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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