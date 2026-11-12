Steph Curry Injury Update Drops Warriors' NBA Finals Odds, His MVP Odds

The Golden State Warriors' eight-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, as guard Steph Curry left early with an abdominal injury.

On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Curry has an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. It's a massive blow to a Golden State team that entered Wednesday's action with the No. 2 offense in the NBA and was climbing up the odds boards in the Finals market.

Golden State's Stephen Curry has an oblique abdominal tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/ihiO0kSlqb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2026

Curry will miss at least two weeks with the injury, as it's possible he'll still need more time to recover after he's re-evaluated later on this month. The Warriors have since dropped to +4000 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook and their odds to make the playoffs have been taken off the board.

In addition to that, Curry has fallen to +9000 to win the league's MVP award after playing himself in to the back end of the conversation through the first three weeks of the season. Since the Warriors have already been managing Curry's minutes after he dealt with a knee issue in the 2025-26 season, there's a chance he doesn't meet the 65-game threshold to qualify for postseason awards.

Through 10 games, Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3. Golden State's offense is going to take a hit without the star guard, as rookie Yaxel Lendeborg may be the team's best pure scorer that is currently healthy.

Curry's earliest chance to return would be on Nov. 26, meaing he'll miss at least six games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .