Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Warriors)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has missed two of the team's first seven games this season as he manages a knee injury that he suffered in the 2025-26 season.

Curry has played less minutes than past years (only two games where he's cracked the 30-minute threshold), and the two-time league MVP has sat out one end of a back-to-back twice in the 2026-27 campaign, including the front of end of one on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite that, ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Curry should be clear to face the Phoenix Suns on Monday after both he and Draymond Green sat out last night's win.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green will both rest tomorrow night on the front side of a back-to-back against the Clippers. Injury management. That should clear them to face the Suns on Monday night.



Al Horford will play vs Clippers, meaning he would rest vs Suns. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 31, 2026

That's great news for the Warriors, who have won four games in a row and are looking to stay in the palyoff hunt in the Western Conference.

This season, Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 47.7 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from 3. He's scored 75 points over his last two games, knocking down 14 3-pointers in the process.

Curry missed a Warriors loss to Phoenix earlier this season, but the team has a chance to sweep this back-to-back, as it's favored at home on Monday. That's another sign that oddsmakers expect the star guard to suit up.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Curry since he's expected to return to action on Monday.

Best Steph Curry Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-131)

This is a great matchup for Curry against the Suns, who have really struggled to defend the 3-ball this season.

Phoenix ranks 29th in the NBA so far this season in opponent 3-pointers made and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (43.9 percent). So, I’m going to take the greatest shooter of all-time to clear his low 3-point prop on Monday.

Curry is shooting 44.0 percent from 3 across five games this season, attempting 10 3-pointers per game. He’s finished with six and eight made 3s in his last two contests, and I expect him to stay hot against this struggling Suns defense.

The Warriors have made a point to get Curry as many shots as he can handle (50 over his last two games), and it’s translated into a nice little winning streak. He’s one of my favorite player props on the board in a 15-game slate on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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