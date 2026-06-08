Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Las Vegas Aces have won three games in a row, and they are favored by 16.5 points on Monday night in a matchup with the rebuilding Seattle Storm.

Dominique Malonga (concussion) is back for Seattle, but the Storm are just 3-9 in the 2026 season and have one of the worst offenses in the W.

They rank dead last in the league in points per game, which is going to be an issue against a Las Vegas team that has reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson and ranks fifth in the league in offensive rating.

The Storm have lost five games in a row and two of their three wins in 2026 are against a two-win Connecticut Sun team. Can they hang around against the defending champs?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash.

Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +16.5 (-112)

Aces -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Storm: +850

Aces: -1450

Total

161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Storm record: 3-9

Aces record: 7-3

Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Taylor Thierry – out

Lexie Brown – out

Taina Mair – out

Aces Injury Report

Chennedy Carter – questionable

Dana Evans – out

Storm vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Jackie Young is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc this season, and she’s really gotten hot after a slow start.

Young is 13-for-22 from beyond the arc in her last three games, hitting two or more shots from deep in each of them. She’s now made two or more 3s in five of her 10 games in 2026, averaging 4.9 attempts per game.

The Storm are No. 1 in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage, but I think this line is too low for Young, who is clearly finding her footing after struggling through her first seven games of 2026.

Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why bettors should fade the Seattle offense in this matchup:

It’s been a rough offensive season for the rebuilding Seattle Storm, even with former No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga back in action after missing time with a concussion.

The Storm rank:

15th in offensive rating

15th in assist-to-turnover ratio

13th in effective field goal percentage

12th in turnover percentage

15th in points per game

Seattle is averaging just 75.0 points per game in 2026, and now it takes on the defending champion Aces, who rank seventh in the league in defensive rating.

Seattle has scored 72 or fewer points in five games in a row, including four games where it failed to reach 70 points. I simply cannot trust this team, especially since it is shooting under 40 percent from the field as a group.

Pick: Storm Team Total UNDER 72.5 Points (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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