Storm vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Seattle Storm have lost eight games in a row and find themselves as road underdogs on Wednesday in their final Commissioner’s Cup game of the season against the Portland Fire.

Portland has been pretty solid for an expansion team, going 7-9 through 16 games, but it was blown out by the Minnesota Lynx on Monday to fall to 1-5 in Commissioner’s Cup action.

Can the Fire turn things around as favorites on Wednesday?

Portland’s defense (last in the league in defensive rating) has to be better, but the Storm are averaging a WNBA-worst 76.4 points per game. So, Bridget Carleton and the Fire may be able to avoid a 1-6 showing in the Commissioner’s Cup and inch closer to .500 in the regular season.

Let’s dive right into the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my game prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Storm vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +2.5 (-110)

Fire -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm: +114

Fire: -135

Total

163.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Storm vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle, Fox 12 Plus, Prime Video - Seattle, WNBA League Pass

Storm record: 3-12

Fire record: 7-9

Storm vs. Fire Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Jordan Horston -- out

Fire Injury Report

Karlie Samuelson -- questionable

Holly Winterburn -- questionable

Storm vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-141)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Malonga is a great prop target against Portland:

Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga missed time earlier this season with a concussion, but she’s still averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Malonga has played over 24 minutes in back-to-back games, a sign that she’s returning to her usual workload after missing nearly a month. The former No. 2 overall pick has seven or more rebounds in back-to-back games and five of her seven appearances in the 2026 season.

So, she’s at least worth a look against the Portland Fire, who rank 13th in the WNBA in rebound percentage this season, Malonga has yet to face the Fire this season, but she has at least seven boards in every game where she’s played 19 or more minutes.

That gives her a really solid floor in a rather favorable matchup on Wednesday night.

Storm vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

The Fire are 5-5 at home in the 2026 season, and even though they lost badly against the Minnesota Lynx on Monday, they’re in a solid spot to win this game against a struggling Seattle team.

The Storm have the worst offensive rating and the second-worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season, and they don’t have the offensive firepower to take advantage of this Portland defense, which is dead last in the league in defensive rating.

Seattle is also just 1-6 on the road, and it is clearly in a rebuild this season after letting Brittney Sykes, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike all walk in the offseason.

Portland is just 6-10 against the spread, so I’m going to avoid the points and take it to win outright on Wednesday.

Pick: Fire Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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