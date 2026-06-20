Storm vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 20

One losing streak will come to an end when two of the worst teams in the WNBA face off on Saturday afternoon.

The Seattle Storm have lost nine games in a row to fall to 3-13, and the Phoenix Mercury are 4-12 thanks to a four-game losing streak.

Phoenix got a road win in Seattle earlier this month, but failed to cover the -7.5 spread in a 72-68 victory.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +7.5 (-110)

Mercury -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Storm +240

Mercury -298

Total

160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Storm record: 3-13

Mercury record: 4-12

Storm vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Jordan Horston – Out

Ezi Magbegor – Out

Taina Mair – Out

Mercury Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – Questionable

Jovana Nogic – Out

Sami Whitcomb – Out

Storm vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Natisha Hiedeman OVER 21.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-123)

Natisha Hiedeman is starting again in Seattle after coming off the bench for two seasons in Minnesota, and she’s a big part of the Storm’s offense. She’s averaging 15.0 points per game, nearly double her career average, with 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists as well.

The guard has gone OVER 21.5 PRA in six straight games and seven of her last eight. That includes 23 PRA against the Mercury back on June 3.

Storm vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

In a battle between two of the worst teams in the league, I’ll be fading both offenses and taking the UNDER.

We had this same total in the first meeting on June 3 when the teams played to a 72-68 final. While it may not be that low scoring, I see another UNDER on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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