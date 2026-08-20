Sun vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Las Vegas Aces have the perfect chance to get back on track when they host the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night.

The Aces have lost two in a row and four of their last six games, and while the Sun just upset the Sparks at home, they’re still only 9-25 overall and 3-13 on the road this season.

Las Vegas beat the Sun twice in May, getting a 98-69 win then a 101-94 victory two days later.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday’s WNBA matchup.

Sun vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +13.5 (-110)

Aces -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sun +600

Aces -900

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sun vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBCSB, KMCC

Sun record: 9-25

Aces record: 24-14

Sun vs. Aces Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards – Questionable

Brittney Griner – Questionable

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – Out

Sun vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young OVER 23.5 Points + Rebounds (-126)

Jackie Young put up just eight points two games ago on 3-for-11 shooting against Minnesota. She bounced back with 24 points on 7-for-15 shooting (4-of-9 from deep) against the Dream.

Even with that eight-point night, Young is still averaging 23.5 points in her last 12 games and is adding 4.7 rebounds per contest as well. She’ll want to find some consistency tonight against the lowly Sun.

Sun vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

While the Suns are a team that can stay in the game at home, a look at their recent road trip tells another story. They failed to cover the spread in any of their last five road games, including a 20-point loss as +11.5 underdogs and a 41-point loss as +10.5 underdogs.

The Aces will take their frustration out on the Sun tonight.

Pick: Aces -13.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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