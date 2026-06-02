Sun vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The 2026 season has been a rough one for the Connecticut Sun, as they’ve won just two of their first 10 games heading into their first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta (5-2) is atop the Eastern Conference and has a very interesting core of All-Stars in Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese. The No. 3 seed in the W last season, Atlanta has a real chance to win the Commissioner’s Cup and potentially more in the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Dream as double-digit favorites against the Sun, who are just 1-5 on the road and have the worst net rating in the WNBA. While Atlanta is just 11th in offensive rating early on in 2026, it does have one of the best defenses in the league.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup battle on Tuesday night.

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +14.5 (-110)

Dream -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sun: +750

Dream: -1200

Total

160.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sun vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Peachtree TV, Victory+ Sports Network Atlanta, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 2-8

Dream record: 5-2

Sun vs. Dream Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards -- out

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Sun vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

Angel Reese has 12 or more rebounds in three of her seven games this season, and I love this matchup for the All-Star forward against a Connecticut team that really struggles shooting the ball.

CT ranks dead last in the WNBA in effective field goal percentage, and it’s just ninth in rebound percentage (49.7 percent) in 2026.

Reese averages 12.7 rebounds per game for her career, and she snapped a four-game streak where she failed to clear this line with a 12-rebound game in a win over Portland. I’ll take a shot on the former LSU star in such a favorable matchup.

Sun vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

This season, the UNDER has hit in five of Atlanta’s seven games, and now it’s facing the worst offensive teams in the WNBA.

CT ranks 15th in eFG%, 15th in points per game, 15th in offensive rating and 15th in assist/turnover ratio. Simply put, this team doesn’t have a top-line scorer that is going to have a lot of success against the Dream, who are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating.

Atlanta and Connecticut are both in the middle of the league in pace (eighth and seventh), so I don’t expect a track meet in this Commissioner’s Cup clash.

The Sun have hit the UNDER in six of their 10 games, and they’re averaging just over 75 points per game. This total is a touch too high on Tuesday night.

Pick: UNDER 160.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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