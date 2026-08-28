Sun vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 28

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are eyeing a season sweep of the Connecticut Sun, who have won just 10 games in the 2026 season and are coming off a blowout loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night.

Connecticut has the worst net rating in the WNBA over its last 10 games (minus-13.4) and it has not been able to keep up with the Fever this season. CT lost the first meeting between these teams by 10 points at home, and it was toasted in Indiana back in July, losing 123-88.

The Fever have the best offense in the league, led by MVP candidates Kelsey Mitchell and Clark. That’s going to make covering any spread tough for a Sun team that is dead last in the league in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage in 2026.

Oddsmakers are expecting a blood bath in this matchup with the Fever chasing a top-three seed over the final stretch of the regular season. Indy is a 16.5-point favorite at home, and it has covered the spread in nine of 17 games as a home favorite in 2026.

Can Clark and Co. pick up yet another blowout win on Friday?

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +16.5 (-110)

Fever -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sun: +950

Fever: -1650

Total

180.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sun vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ION

Sun record: 10-28

Fever record: 25-14

Sun vs. Fever Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Kennedy Burke -- out

Brittney Griner -- out

Olivia Nelson-Ododa -- questionable

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Sun vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 32.5 Points and Assists (-118)

Clark has been on tear over the last few weeks, averaging 25.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game over her last 15 games. Clark is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3 during that stretch, torching the Sun for 27 points and 11 assists in a 35-point win.

She also had 25 points and five dimes in the first meeting between these teams.

For the entire season, the Sun are a pretty average defense, but they’ve been torched by Golden State and Las Vegas over their last four games. Indiana is the No. 1 offense in the WNBA, so I expect Clark to have a big game.

After all, she’s now averaging 30.4 points and assists per game despite a slow start to 2026.

Sun vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m laying the points with Indy:

The Fever dominated the Sun in their last meeting, winning by 35 points, and I think their offense is going to be too much to handle in this game.

Indiana has one of the best average scoring margins at home in the W this season, and the Sun are in a huge rut, ranking dead last in the league in net rating (minus-13.4) over their last 10 games.

On top of that, CT has really struggled when set as a road underdog, going just 6-12 against the spread with an average scoring margin of minus-11.4 points per game.

The Fever are averaging 96.6 points per game this season to Connecticut’s 78.8, and Indy has a lot to play for when it comes to the final standings in the W. This is a massive number to lay – and something I don’t usually do – but I think the Fever will easily handle this tanking Sun squad on Friday night.

Pick: Fever -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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