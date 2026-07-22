Sun vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 22

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are looking to take a three-game winning streak into the All-Star break, as they’re favored at home against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.

The Sun got off to a brutal start in the 2026 season, but they’ve turned things around since, winning five of their last 10 games after a 2-14 start. The Sun have climbed out of the bottom spot in the standings, and they took one of two games against the Phoenix Mercury in a two-game set over the weekend.

However, the Fever (No. 6 in the standings) are a much tougher matchup, and they dropped their first meeting against Indiana this season by 10 points at home.

Clark and Kelsey Mitchell have formed one of the best guard duos in the WNBA this season, and a win on Wednesday would push the Fever into the top spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the break.

Can they pick one up and cover the spread?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference clash.

Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +9.5 (-105)

Fever -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sun: +380

Fever: -500

Total

176.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Sun vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, WTHR Channel 13

Sun record: 7-19

Fever record: 16-10

Sun vs. Fever Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards -- out

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Saniya Rivers -- questionable

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Damiris Dantas -- out

Sun vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell remains undervalued in the prop market:

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in 10 straight games and 12 of her last 13 heading into this matchup with the Sun.

While CT is sixth in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, it hasn’t exactly limited opponents from getting good looks, allowing them to shoot over 35 percent from deep (13th in the W).

Mitchell is shooting 42.3 percent from downtown this season on 6.5 attempts per game. Even though she was 2-for-9 against the Sun earlier this season, I think the All-Star guard is a must bet to keep this streak going on Wednesday.

Sun vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Even though the Sun are playing better in recent weeks, they still have the worst net rating in the league and are 14th in offensive rating.

That’s going to make it tough to compete with an Indiana team that is No. 1 in offense and averaging 94.4 points per game.

The Sun held the Fever to just 85 points in a 10-point loss at home earlier this season, but Indiana has an impressive plus-8.3 net rating at home.

With both Clark and Mitchell putting up some of their best scoring games of the season in recent weeks, I think this Indiana offense can carry the Fever to a third win in a row.

The Sun are 6-6 against the spread on the road – a respectable mark – but they’ve also posted an average scoring margin of minus-8.8 points in those games. Indy should be able to overwhelm this rebuilding squad on Wednesday night.

Pick: Fever -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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