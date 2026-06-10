Sun vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Toronto Tempo are off to a great start in their first season as a WNBA franchise, winning six of their first 11 games heading into a Commissioner’s Cup showdown with the Connecticut Sun on June 10.

CT has struggled mightily in the 2026 season, and the Sun clearly are in a rebuild with the franchise relocating to Houston next season. CT has the worst net rating (minus-15.1) in the W this season and is coming off a nine-point loss to the New York Liberty on Monday.

Even though the Sun covered the spread in that game, they’re set as 7.5-point road underdogs in Toronto against Marina Mabrey and company.

Mabrey starred for the Sun over the last two seasons, but she was unprotected in the expansion draft this offseason and ended up getting selected by Toronto. Now, she’s looking to improve her team’s standing in the Commissioner’s Cup race against her former team.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on June 10.

Sun vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +7.5 (-115)

Tempo -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sun: +240

Tempo: -298

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sun vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 2-11

Tempo record: 6-5

Sun vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Hailey Van Lith -- out

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle -- out

Kiki Rice -- out

Sun vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-126)

This season, Marina Mabrey is shooting 34.5 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 7.9 attempts per game.

She’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in six of her 11 appearances in the 2026 season, and she should be in the mix to clear this line again on Wednesday. The Sun are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 14th in defensive rating, 11th in opponent 3-point percentage and eighth in opponent 3s made per game.

Mabrey may want a little revenge on her former team for letting her get picked in the expansion draft, and the star guard has taken at least six shots from deep in nine of her 11 games, hitting three 3-pointers in three of her last five.

I’ll take a shot on Mabrey against a CT defense that has struggled to slow down everyone in 2026.

Sun vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think the Tempo are going to win this game, and I’d also take them to cover as favorites at home:

Toronto has been one of the better teams in the league to bet on this season, going 7-4 against the spread and 3-2 straight up in five home games.

The Tempo rank eighth in the league in net rating and have the No. 4 offensive rating led by, Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes.

Meanwhile, the Sun have a horrible net rating of minus-15.1 and are 14th in the league in both offensive and defensive rating. This team isn’t built to contend this season, and it’s posted an average scoring margin of minus-11.9 points in 13 games in 2026.

Pick: Tempo -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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