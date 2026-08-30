Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Lynx-Dream, Valkyries-Fire, Paige Bueckers)

It’s officially the final day of WNBA action ahead of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, where the league will break until mid-September before resuming the rest of the regular season.

All eight playoff spots in the W have been clinched, but there is still a ton of seeding on the line, including the No. 1 spot, with just a few games left. The Minnesota Lynx currently have a three-game lead on the Golden State Valkyries for the top spot, and both of those teams are in action on Sunday as part of a four-game slate:

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm

Golden State Valkyries vs. Portland Fire

Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings also have a lot at stake on Sunday, as they’re looking to get back to the No. 7 seed in the league after New York jumped them with a win on Saturday. The Wings and Paige Bueckers have won three games in a row, bouncing back from a bit of a slow stretch out of the All-Star break.

It’s strange to have a league go away for a few weeks this close to the end of the regular season, and I personally will miss having nightly WNBA games to tune into until the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup concludes (but let’s be honest, I’m also watching that!).

After hitting a play for the Liberty in their win over Chicago on Saturday, I’m back with a few plays for this loaded Sunday slate, a mini farewell to the W until it returns on Sept. 17.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 92-78 (-3.29 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 267-243-2 (-0.39 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Dream

Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points (-121)

Golden State Valkyries -5.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

Minnesota Lynx Moneyline (-135) vs. Atlanta Dream

Earlier today, I shared a pick for this marquee matchup between the Lynx and Dream:

Minnesota was able to split things with the Dream earlier this season, and that was even with Collier (ankle) out of the lineup. In fact, the Lynx ended up covering the spread in both games, which were part of the team’s insane run against the number to begin the season.

Now, Minnesota is favored on the road, where it has been the best team in the WNBA, winning 17 of 19 games.

The Dream have struggled to cover the spread at home, going just 6-13 against the number – the worst record in the WNBA.

Atlanta’s most recent loss to Portland is certainly concerning, and it may have a hard time dealing with this Lynx team at full strength after losing to it by double digits with Collier sidelined.

These teams both rank in the top five in the league in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating, but I can’t pass up a chance to take the Lynx to win outright at this price. After all, they’ve only lost eight times all season.

Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points (-121)

Bueckers has been on a hot streak for the Wings as of late, and they need it with No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd done for the season.

Over her last seven games, Bueckers is averaging 23.1 points on 17.0 shots per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3. The former UConn star has scored at least 22 points in six of those games, making her a great target against a Sun team that has struggled to hang in games all season long.

Bueckers had a down scoring performance in a 20-point blowout of the Sun the last time these teams met, but she also dropped 25 points in their first showdown. Dallas needs this game to keep pace with New York in the standings, so I expect a pretty major workload for the star guard as she builds an All-WNBA case.

Overall, Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all for her to reach 22 or more on Sunday night.

Golden State Valkyries -5.5 (-105) vs. Portland Fire

The Valkyries and Fire will play three games in a row against each other (Aug. 30, Sept. 18 and Sept. 22) as the regular season winds down.

Golden State won the lone meeting between these teams by 18 points earlier this season, and I think the No. 2-seeded Valkyries are undervalued at this price.

Golden State has the second-best record in the WNBA, and it first in defensive rating, second in net rating and seventh in offensive rating this season.

The Fire, meanwhile, have not been able to stop anyone, ranking 14th in defensive rating while allowing over 91 points per game.

Portland pulled off an upset over Atlanta in its last game, but I’m not putting too much stock into that – even with the Fire at home.

Golden State needs a win to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league, and it already crushed this Portland team (albeit at home) once in 2026.

I’ll take a shot on the Valkyries to cover this spread as their defense should be able to string together way more stops than this Portland squad.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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