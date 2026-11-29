Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are looking to snap a two-game skid and get back over .500 on Sunday evening, and they’re favored to make that happen against the three-win Utah Jazz.

The Suns are 6-0 this season when facing teams under .500, but they’ve struggled against elite competition, going 3-9 against squads that are .500 or better. Luckily, the Jazz fall into the first bucket, as they’ve been unable to compete with just about anyone, ranking 26th in the league in net rating.

Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. have missed a ton of time with injuries, which puts the Jazz in a tough spot offensively with Keyonte George and rookie Darryn Peterson running the show.

The Suns won the last meeting between these teams by 10 points on the road, and they’re favored to get another win on Sunday night.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -4.5 (-114)

Jazz +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Suns: -203

Jazz: +169

Total

220.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Suns vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ-TV, Jazz+, Arizona’s Family 3TV, NBA League Pass

Suns record: 9-9

Jazz record: 3-17

Suns vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – out

Jazz Injury Report

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Svi Mykhailiuk – questionable

Jonas Aidoo – out

Mo Bamba – questionable

Suns vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers (+146)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the No. 2 overall pick in this matchup:

Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is in a bit of a slump from beyond the arc, shooting 2-for-25 from deep over his last five games, including an 0-for-7 showing against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns opened the season as one of the worst 3-point defenses in the league, but they’ve turned that around in a big way. Overall, Phoenix is 16th in opponent 3s made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage, and it is sixth and seventh in those categories over its last 10 games.

So, this is far from an easy matchup for Peterson to get back on track.

The former Kansas star is shooting just 30.3 percent from deep this season and already has nine games (out of 20) with fewer than two made 3-pointers. At +146, he’s a pretty intriguing bet during this shooting slump.

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

The Suns are playing much better basketball over their last 10 games, ranking 10th in offensive rating, 12th in defensive rating and 14th in net rating during that stretch.

After a slow start to the campaign on defense, Jordan Ott’s team has really picked things up. The Suns already beat Utah by 10 points on the road, and they’re 6-0 against teams that are under .500 in the 2026-27 season.

There aren’t a lot of reasons to back the Jazz, who have covered the spread in just seven of their 20 games and rank 29th in offense through their first 20 games.

With Markkanen and Jackson Jr. still out, the Jazz are an easy team to fade at this price against a pretty healthy Suns squad.

Pick: Suns -4.5 (-114 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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