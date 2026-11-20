Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Utah Jazz hope to keep hitting the right notes when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
After a 1-13 start to the season, the Jazz upset both the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles this week.
The Suns have turned things around recently, too, winning two straight, four of five, and six of their last eight games after a 1-5 start.
Phoenix won two of three against Utah last season, with the Jazz winning in overtime in their lone home game.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Suns -4.5 (-110)
- Jazz +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns -180
- Jazz +151
Total
- 227.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Suns vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KJZZ
- Suns record: 7-7
- Jazz record: 3-13
Suns vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Mark Williams – Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Jonas Aidoo – Out
- Kobe Bufkin – Out
- Harrison Ingram – Out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out
- Lauri Markkanen – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Suns vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 32.5 Points + Assists (-102)
Devin Booker is averaging 24.8 points and 5.4 assists this season, which is slightly under this line, but he loves playing against the Jazz.
In his three games against Utah last season, Booker had 34, 36, and 26 points with 10, 9, and 8 assists. He went OVER 32.5 PA in all three of those contests.
This season, the Jazz are yielding 24.3 points and 6.3 assists per game to shooting guards.
Suns vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I like fading a team playing its third game in four nights, especially when they’re back at home after the back-to-back on the road. That’s exactly the case here, and the Jazz should be happy after winning twice in LA.
Phoenix has won its last two games, too, though, with a 12-point win in Denver and 21-point victory in Sacramento.
The Suns are 3-2 against the spread this season as a favorite, and the Jazz are 6-9 as an underdog.
Pick: Suns -4.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop