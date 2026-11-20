The Utah Jazz hope to keep hitting the right notes when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

After a 1-13 start to the season, the Jazz upset both the Clippers and Lakers in Los Angeles this week.

The Suns have turned things around recently, too, winning two straight, four of five, and six of their last eight games after a 1-5 start.

Phoenix won two of three against Utah last season, with the Jazz winning in overtime in their lone home game.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -4.5 (-110)

Jazz +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns -180

Jazz +151

Total

227.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Suns vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KJZZ

Suns record: 7-7

Jazz record: 3-13

Suns vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – Out

Jazz Injury Report

Jonas Aidoo – Out

Kobe Bufkin – Out

Harrison Ingram – Out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Out

Lauri Markkanen – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Suns vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER 32.5 Points + Assists (-102)

Devin Booker is averaging 24.8 points and 5.4 assists this season, which is slightly under this line, but he loves playing against the Jazz.

In his three games against Utah last season, Booker had 34, 36, and 26 points with 10, 9, and 8 assists. He went OVER 32.5 PA in all three of those contests.

This season, the Jazz are yielding 24.3 points and 6.3 assists per game to shooting guards.

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I like fading a team playing its third game in four nights, especially when they’re back at home after the back-to-back on the road. That’s exactly the case here, and the Jazz should be happy after winning twice in LA.

Phoenix has won its last two games, too, though, with a 12-point win in Denver and 21-point victory in Sacramento.

The Suns are 3-2 against the spread this season as a favorite, and the Jazz are 6-9 as an underdog.

Pick: Suns -4.5 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.