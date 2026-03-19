Suns vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

A potential first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs takes place on Thursday night, as the No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs take on the No. 7-seeded Phoenix Suns.

After the Suns won the first two meetings this season, San Antonio took the last one and is looking to split the season series on Thursday.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama as favorites in this matchup, as they have an impressive 26-7 record at home.

Phoenix has fallen to 2.5 games out of the No. 6 seed, as it lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Still, this has been a successful season for Devin Booker and company after Phoenix missed the playoffs in the 2024-25 campaign .

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown on Thursday.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +9.5 (-102)

Spurs -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Suns: +360

Spurs: -470

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 39-30

Spurs record: 51-18

Suns vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Dillon Brooks – out

Royce O’Neale – questionable

Mark Williams – out

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Suns vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Stephon Castle OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assist (-130)

I’m eyeing Castle as one of my favorite prop targets on Thursday , as he’s been an elite passer in the month of March:

Castle is averaging 7.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, so this prop is simply asking him to hit his season averages on Thursday night.

The Suns are 11th in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but Castle has been on fire as of late, picking up eight or more dimes in four games in a row. He’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 games in the month of March, averaging 8.5 dimes and 5.5 boards per game.

During this 10-game stretch, Castle has multiple games with 12 dimes, so there’s a chance he doesn’t even need a rebound to clear this line. I think this prop is a major value on Thursday.

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Spurs as home favorites:

The San Antonio Spurs are 17-13-1 against the spread when favored at home in the 2025-26 season, posting an average scoring margin of +8.1 points per game in those matchups.

Now, San Antonio is looking to even the season series with the Suns after losing the first two matchups. Phoenix is down two key players in Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks on Thursday, and it’s fallen to 15-21 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

San Antonio has been dominant at home, going 26-7, and it’s been the best team in the NBA since the All-Star break.

Over their last 15 games, the Spurs have the best net rating in the NBA (+12.3) while winning 13 of those matchups. I think they’re a great bet at home, especially since Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet are off the injury report and expected to play in this matchup.

Pick: Spurs -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.