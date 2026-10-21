Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

The Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers in one of the late games on Wednesday night’s opening slate.

The Trail Blazers have a healthy Damian Lillard and the newly acquired Ja Morant ready to lead the way in Portland’s backcourt.

Phoenix is looking to quickly erase last year’s season-ending sweep to the Thunder in the first round. Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks will once again look to shine bright for the Suns.

These teams split their four meetings last season with the road squad winning each contest.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +2.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns +120

Trail Blazers -142

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): KTVK, KPHE, KUNP

Suns record: 0-0

Trail Blazers record: 0-0

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Luke Kennard – Questionable

Mark Williams – Out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – Questionable

Branden Carlson – Out

Micah Potter – Questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Ja Morant OVER 23.5 Points + Assists (-127)

Ja Morant seems like the type of player that can turn it on and get locked in when he wants to. A home opener with his new team certainly feels like that type of moment.

Morant averages 22.4 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career, including 19.5 points and 8.1 assists in 20 games last season.

He’s looking for a fresh start, and I could see him cashing this prop either with a boatload of points or getting close to a double-double with a focus on distributing the ball around.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

I’m not betting against Damian Lillard in his return to Portland, especially with Morant in the lineup as well.

The Suns are still the Suns, but they’ve taken a few steps back in recent years. Meanwhile, Portland looks to be blazing its own trail with some new and old faces.

Home-court advantage may not have meant much between these particular teams last year, but Phoenix still only went 20-21 on the road while Portland was 24-17 at home.

Pick: Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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