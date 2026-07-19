Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of Training Camp for 2026 Season (Rams Are Step Above the Rest)

NFL training camps are starting to open up across the country, which means the offseason is behind us and the opening kickoff of the 2026 campaign is quickly approaching.

With the season coming up, it's time to take a look at the latest odds to win Super Bowl 61. When last year's Super Bowl wrapped up, the Los Angeles Rams were co-favorites alongside the defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, the gap has widened after a strong offseason by the Rams that included trading for the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

The Rams are now set as +500 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of 16.67%. They were one of the best teams in the league last year, but fell short to the Seahawks for both the NFC West crown and then again in the NFC Championship. The Rams have re-tooled in the offseason and are hoping it'll be enough for another Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. At 38 years old, Los Angeles only has a year or two left before they'll have to find the next quarterback of the Rams.

There are three teams in the second tier of the odds list. The Buffalo Bills are listed at +1000, the Baltimore Ravens are at +1100, and the Seahawks are listed at +1200 to go back-to-back. There's another small gap before the third tier of teams, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs (+1600), Los Angeles Chargers (+1700), Philadelphia Eagles (+1700),

You'll find the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams below.

Odds to Win Super Bowl 61

Rams +500

Bills +1000

Ravens +1100

Seahawks +1200

Lions +1600

Chiefs +1600

Chargers +1700

Eagles +1700

49ers +1800

Broncos +2000

Texans +2000

Packers +2000

Patriots +2000

Bears +2200

Bengals +2200

Cowboys +2200

Jaguars +2800

Vikings +4500

Colts +5000

Buccaneers +5500

Giants +6500

Commanders +6500

Falcons +6500

Steelers +7500

Saints +9000

Panthers +9000

Titans +12500

Raiders +12500

Browns +15000

Jets +25000

Dolphins +30000

Cardinals +50000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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