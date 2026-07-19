Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of Training Camp for 2026 Season (Rams Are Step Above the Rest)
In this story:
NFL training camps are starting to open up across the country, which means the offseason is behind us and the opening kickoff of the 2026 campaign is quickly approaching.
With the season coming up, it's time to take a look at the latest odds to win Super Bowl 61. When last year's Super Bowl wrapped up, the Los Angeles Rams were co-favorites alongside the defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, the gap has widened after a strong offseason by the Rams that included trading for the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.
The Rams are now set as +500 favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of 16.67%. They were one of the best teams in the league last year, but fell short to the Seahawks for both the NFC West crown and then again in the NFC Championship. The Rams have re-tooled in the offseason and are hoping it'll be enough for another Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. At 38 years old, Los Angeles only has a year or two left before they'll have to find the next quarterback of the Rams.
There are three teams in the second tier of the odds list. The Buffalo Bills are listed at +1000, the Baltimore Ravens are at +1100, and the Seahawks are listed at +1200 to go back-to-back. There's another small gap before the third tier of teams, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs (+1600), Los Angeles Chargers (+1700), Philadelphia Eagles (+1700),
You'll find the Super Bowl odds for all 32 teams below.
Odds to Win Super Bowl 61
- Rams +500
- Bills +1000
- Ravens +1100
- Seahawks +1200
- Lions +1600
- Chiefs +1600
- Chargers +1700
- Eagles +1700
- 49ers +1800
- Broncos +2000
- Texans +2000
- Packers +2000
- Patriots +2000
- Bears +2200
- Bengals +2200
- Cowboys +2200
- Jaguars +2800
- Vikings +4500
- Colts +5000
- Buccaneers +5500
- Giants +6500
- Commanders +6500
- Falcons +6500
- Steelers +7500
- Saints +9000
- Panthers +9000
- Titans +12500
- Raiders +12500
- Browns +15000
- Jets +25000
- Dolphins +30000
- Cardinals +50000
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets