Super Bowl Odds for Every Team At Halfway Point of 2026 Season: 49ers, Bills, Jaguars Lead the Way

The first half of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape in both the AFC and NFC.

Entering the season, the Los Angeles Rams were the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl, but a ton of injuries have dropped them back to sixth in the odds, and they are far from a lock to make the playoffs with a 5-4 record to date.

The Rams aren’t the only team that had high preseason expectations and has failed to live up to them. The Baltimore Ravens are on the outside of the playoff conversation with Lamar Jackson (thumb) injured, and the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to pick up a win after entering the season as a trendy pick to win the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears are both in the top five in the odds to win the Super Bowl, proving that last season’s division wins were far from a fluke. Chicago and Jacksonville also made major moves ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their defenses for the stretch run, forcing oddsmakers to push them up to inside 10/1 to win it all.

Several of the usual suspects remain in contention to win the Super Bowl this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs (+1000), Buffalo Bills (+600) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1200) are among the top teams in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow all healthy.

Yet, it’s the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) who are the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after a 7-1 start that has featured wins over the Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. San Fran is all the way down to +540 to win the Super Bowl in what still appears to be a wide open field.

Oddsmakers have 10 teams that are +1900 or better to win it all and 13 teams inside 25/1 at the halfway point of the season. That gives bettors plenty of options to choose from as they look to establish some long-term positions ahead of the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the odds for every team to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season with nine more weeks of regular season action to go.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LXI

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: +540

Buffalo Bills: +600

Jacksonville Jaguars: +750

Chicago Bears: +800

Kansas City Chiefs: +1000

Los Angeles Rams: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1200

Denver Broncos: +1500

Seattle Seahawks: +1600

Detroit Lions: +1900

Green Bay Packers: +2100

New England Patriots: +2400

Minnesota Vikings: +2400

Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500

Houston Texans: +4500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6000

New York Giants: +6000

Dallas Cowboys: +6000

Carolina Panthers: +10000

Atlanta Falcons: +10000

Washington Commanders: +15000

Las Vegas Raiders: +15000

Baltimore Ravens: +15000

New Orleans Saints: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +20000

Tennessee Titans: +100000

Philadelphia Eagles: +100000

New York Jets: +100000

Miami Dolphins: +100000

Los Angeles Chargers: +100000

Indianapolis Colts: +100000

Arizona Cardinals: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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