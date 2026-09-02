Taylor Fritz vs. Mattia Bellucci Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

American Taylor dominated his first-round match in the 2026 U.S. Open, and he’s looking to build on that in Round 2 in his second-ever meeting with Mattia Bellucci.

Fritz entered the U.S. Open as the No. 9-ranked player in the tournament, and he’s a -1080 favorite to reach the third round after taking down Darwin Blanch in straight sets. Bellucci also won his first-round match in straight sets, and he’s looking to make his longest run at the U.S. Open in his career.

These two met earlier in 2026 in The BOSS Open, where Fritz ended up losing to Ben Shelton in the final.

Bellucci took the first set in that meeting, but he ended up losing the next two 7-5, 7-5. Still, the Italian has to have some confidence that he can compete with Fritz in this match.

The American has been great in the U.S. Open in recent years, but he’s only made one quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam in 2026.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history in the U.S. Open and my prediction for this second-round match.

Taylor Fritz vs. Mattia Bellucci Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Fritz: -1080

Mattia Bellucci: +620

Total

33.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Taylor Fritz vs. Mattia Bellucci How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Fritz vs. Mattia Bellucci History and U.S. Open Performance

Fritz and Bellucci faced off for the first time earlier this year in The BOSS Open, where Fritz won in the quarterfinals. He dropped the first set, but ended up taking the match 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz

Fritz took down American Darwin Blanch in straight sets in the first round of this tournament, and he’s made three straight quarterfinal appearances in the U.S. Open.

The No. 9-ranked player in this tournament, Fritz is 31-15 in 2026, including an impressive 20-10 record on hard surfaces.

He’s disappointed a bit in Grand Slams, losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open and the first round of the French Open before reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Mattia Bellucci

Bellucci has made the second round of the U.S. Open in each of the last three years, but he only has one third-round appearance in any Grand Slam (2025 Wimbledon) in his career.

So, a win would put the Italian in rather uncharted territory for his career. This year, Bellucci is 10-16 overall, including a shaky 4-9 record on hard surfaces.

In the first round of the U.S. Open, Bellucci easily defeated Zsombor Piros in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

Taylor Fritz vs. Mattia Bellucci Prediction and Pick

Fritz is a massive favorite – and this is a pretty low total number of games – in this second-round matchup.

Yet, I think the OVER on the total is the play to make.

Fritz and Bellucci both made quick work of their first-round opponents, but they played 36 games in a three-set match at The BOSS Open earlier this year. Since they have to play at least three sets in a Grand Slam, I think there’s a major case for the OVER.

Bellucci is more than capable of at least stealing a set, and Fritz has far from dominant in Grand Slams, getting upset in the French Open in the first round before a stronger showing at Wimbledon.

If you want to take the UNDER in total games, I’d advise taking Fritz to win in straight sets instead, as it’s unlikely that Bellucci completes a clean sweep of the American in the second round.

Pick: OVER 33.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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