TCU vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Arizona Wildcats host the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 battle on Friday night.

Arizona is 6-2 this season but both of those losses came in conference. TCU is only 4-4 on the year and 2-3 against Big 12 opponents, though.

The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a road loss to Texas Tech last week. That ended a five-game winning streak for Arizona, who has only lost as an underdog this season.

Meanwhile, TCU has been a bit more up and down, going 2-3 in its last five games after a 2-0 start. The Horned Frogs have twice lost outright as favorites, including a few weeks ago against West Virginia with a 10.5-point spread.

TCU beat Arizona in the inaugural meeting between these teams back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

TCU vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +8.5 (-110)

Arizona -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

TCU: +270

Arizona: -340

Total

42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

TCU vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Casino Del Sol Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

TCU record: 4-4

Arizona record: 6-2

TCU vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch

Noah Fifita, Quarterback, Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats go as Noah Fifita goes. The fifth-year senior has already thrown for 2,481 yards this season, the seventh-most in the nation, and his 19 touchdown passes are tied for the 10th-most.

Fifita has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all but two games this season, and Arizona lost both of those contests. It’s tough to fault Fifita much for last week’s loss, though, as he completed 33 of 45 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over.

The senior will look to bounce back at home against the Horned Frogs.

TCU vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

When Arizona is at home, good things tend to happen. While the Wildcats didn’t cover in their first two home contests, those were 33.5- and 34.5-point spreads. More recently, they beat Cincinnati 34-7 as -6.5 favorites and blew out Iowa State 39-3 as -11.5 favorites a few weeks ago.

TCU has only gone on the road two times this season, so the Horned frogs don’t have a ton of experience in hostile environments. They lost 21-31 at Central Florida in Week 3 but did get an upset win at Baylor a few weeks ago.

Still, I think Arizona has it in them to return home with a big win on Friday night.

Pick: Arizona -8.5 (-110)

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