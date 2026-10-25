Is Tee Higgins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was questionable or the team's Week 5 win with an adductor injury, but he ended up playing in the matchup.

Higgins' logged 69.2 percent of the snaps in Cincy's win over the Miami Dolphins, and he then had the bye week to heal up ahead of a key divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The star receiver is now off the injury report and expected to play his usual role on Sunday. Higgins practiced in full this week, and the Bengals are basically at full strength for their key matchup with the Ravens.

This season, Higgins has been one of the most effective receivers in the NFL, catching 27 of his 43 targets for 423 yards and a score. He and Ja'Marr Chase have formed an elite duo on the outside in Cincy, and they're both elite prop options as long as Joe Burrow is healthy.

Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for Higgins in Week 7.

Best Tee Higgins Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

This week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite touchdown scorer pick for Sunday's action, and he's targeting Higgins to score for the second time in 2026:

Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+150)

Tee Higgins has been quietly having an extremely productive 2026 season. He leads the Bengals in receiving yards through their first five games with 423, and he's tied with Ja'Marr Chase in receptions with 27. Higgins has matched Chase in every stat except touchdowns, with only 1 so far in 2026, but I expect more, starting with one this weekend against the Ravens.

Baltimore has been susceptible to the pass at times this season. They've allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers (1,054) and the seventh-most receptions (80). With the Bengals feeling fresh off a BYE, I expect Higgins to have another big performance, resulting in him scoring his second touchdown of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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