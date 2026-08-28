Tempo vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, Aug. 28

A lopsided game is set for Friday night in Las Vegas, as the Toronto Tempo and rookie Kiki Rice remain on the road for a date with the Las Vegas Aces.

Injuries have really derailed the Tempo’s season, as Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey are both banged up. Toronto picked up a win earlier in the month, but it still has dropped nine of its last 10 games, including a loss to the eight-win Seattle Storm on Wednesday night.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and the defending champion Aces are favored by double digits in this matchup.

Toronto is 12-6 against the spread as a road underdog this season, but it’s hard to expect this team to compete offensively with one of the best teams in the league, especially since the Tempo are dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating.

The Aces have a lot to play for, as a few losses could knock them back to the No. 5 seed in the league, and they are still within striking distance of the No. 2 seed. Does Vegas handle business against one of the worst teams in the W?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s showdown.

Tempo vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +15.5 (-110)

Aces -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo: +900

Aces: -1600

Total

178.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Tempo vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Tempo record: 11-27

Aces record: 26-13

Tempo vs. Aces Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Marina Mabrey -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Isabelle Harrison -- questionable

Aces Injury Report

A'ja Wilson -- questionable

Dana Evans -- questionable

NaLyssa Smith -- out

Tempo vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kiki Rice OVER 15.5 Points (-112)

Tempo rookie guard Kiki Rice has stepped into a major role with Sykes and Mabrey banged up, and she’s coming off a 24-point showing in Wednesday’s loss to Seattle.

Rice is averaging 12.6 points per game this season, and she’s been extremely efficient from the field (48.9 percent) and from 3 (37.0 percent).

The former UCLA star has 16 or more points in three of her last four games, and she dropped 14 points on 14 shots in her last game against the Aces. I think Rice’s shot volume will continue to grow down the stretch of the regular season, making her a worthwhile target to lead the Tempo in scoring.

Tempo vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet in this matchup:

The Aces are heavily favored on Friday night, but I’m targeting the total in this matchup rather than laying the points.

Toronto has been one of the worst teams in the league since the All-Star break, and it ranks dead last in the league in both defensive rating and opponent points per game. The Aces dropped 109 points on Toronto in their first meeting this season and 88 in their last game – both wins.

Now, the Tempo play the Aces on the road for the first time this season, and there is a key trend I can’t look past.

The OVER has hit in 14 of the Tempo’s 18 road games, one of the best marks in the WNBA.

The Aces enter this game in the top five in the league in both offensive rating and points per game, so I expect a high-scoring affair – at least on their side – on Friday night.

Pick: OVER 178.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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