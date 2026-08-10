Tempo vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 10

The Atlanta Dream are in the mix for a top-four seed in the WNBA, and they’ve won seven of their last 10 games heading into Monday's matchup with the struggling Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo have dropped nine of their last 10 games and eight in a row, slipping way out of the race for the No. 8 seed in the league.

An expansion team in its first season, Toronto was always going to have some kind of growing pains in 2026, and an injury to Brittney Sykes really doomed the team’s chances of making a postseason run.

On Monday, Marina Mabrey and the Tempo find themselves as double-digit underdogs on the road against an Atlanta team that is 11-5 at home. Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead this Dream team, which has blown out Toronto twice in three meetings this season.

Will we see a similar result on Monday?

Let’s jump into the odds, a player prop to bet, a trend to watch and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Tempo vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +11.5 (-108)

Dream -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Tempo: +490

Dream: -675

Total

185.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Tempo vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN, Atlanta News First, TSN, Victory+ Sports Network Atlanta

Tempo record: 10-21

Dream record: 19-12

Tempo vs. Dream Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Marina Mabrey -- probable

Brittney Sykes -- out

Dream Injury Report

Te-Hina Paopao -- out

Tempo vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard OVER 17.5 Points (-122)

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points per game for Atlanta this season, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3.

A high-volume 3-point shooter, Howard has some big games against the Tempo this season, scoring 24 points in their first meeting and 20 points in their second meeting. She was held to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting the last time these teams played, but I still like this prop for the four-time All-Star.

Toronto has the worst defensive rating in the WNBA, and Howard has been hot as of late, scoring 19 or more points in three straight games, shooting a combined 12-for-25 from beyond the arc.

I’ll gladly bet on the Dream star to have a big game against a Tempo team that is 13th in the W in opponent 3s made per game.

Tempo vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet whenever Toronto is on the road:

One of the top trends in the WNBA this season has Toronto’s OVER record on the road. The Tempo have hit the OVER in 12 of 14 road games (85.7 percent), and their defense has gotten progressively worse as the season has gone on.

The Tempo have the worst defensive rating in the league and are allowing 93.7 points per game. They gave up 111 points to Atlanta in their last meeting – a game that had 203 combined points.

Prior to that, these teams combined for 181 points in a seven-point Atlanta win (at home) and 179 points in a 25-point Atlanta win (on the road).

The Dream are averaging over 102 points per game against this Toronto team, and they’ve been a machine at hitting the OVER at home, doing so in 11 of 16 games.

Atlanta is a much better defensive team than Toronto (fourth in defensive rating), but both of these teams rank in the top six in the league in pace. So, we should get an uptempo game on Monday where Atlanta has no problem scoring the basketball.

This total is high, but I’m going to side with one of the most profitable trends in the W so far this season.

Pick: OVER 185.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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