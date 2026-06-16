Tempo vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo will wrap up their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup action on Tuesday night in a standalone game, as Caitlin Clark and company look to extend their winning streak to four games.

The Fever are 4-1 in Commissioner’s Cup action, but the New York Liberty (5-0) have already clinched a spot in the championship game out of the Eastern Conference. So, while this game has major regular-season implications, it will not change the team that comes out of the East for the Commissioner’s Cup later on this month.

Toronto enters this game with a 7-7 record, and it has fought hard in its first season as an expansion franchise. The Tempo are one of the best teams in the league against the spread, and guards Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes give the Tempo an interesting one-two punch on offense.

This is the first meeting between these teams in the 2026 season, and oddsmakers have the Fever set as 7.5-point favorites at home, where they are 5-2 so far this season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction or this Commissioner’s Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Tempo vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +7.5 (-105)

Fever -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Tempo: +275

Fever: -345

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): MeTV Indianapolis, The Sports Network, USA Network

Tempo record: 7-7

Fever record: 8-5

Tempo vs. Fever Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Kiki Rice -- out

Nyara Sabally -- out

Fever Injury Report

Raven Johnson -- questionable

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Tempo vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-121)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Clark is a great prop target:

This season, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3.

After slumping a bit when she returned from a back injury, Clark has put together two of her best games of the season, scoring 25 points in a win over Connecticut and 32 points in a win over Chicago.

She also had 19 points and the game-winning shot against the Washington Mystics back on June 8 that sparked a three-game winning streak.

The Tempo allow the second-most points per game in the WNBA, and Clark has been much more aggressive over her last five games, taking 16 or more shots in four of them. She also has 10 or more 3-point attempts in two of her last three matchups.

With the star guard starting to find her shot from deep (10-for-26 over her last three), she’s worth a look against one of the worst defenses in the WNBA.

Tempo vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Tempo are elite against the spread as underdogs this season, going 5-3, and they’re 5-2 against the spread overall on the road.

Meanwhile, the Fever are under .500 against the spread at home despite a 5-2 win/loss record.

Indiana has a better net rating (plus-4.5) than Toronto (minus-1.2) this season, but the Tempo have just four losses by more than 7.5 points and three of them came against top-four teams in the league in Minnesota, New York and Atlanta.

The Fever have a chance to be in the group by the end of the season, but right now Indiana is a little shaky offensively (ninth in offensive rating). That’s an issue against Toronto, which is a better offense than it is defense.

So, if the Fever can’t score at a high rate, I have a hard time seeing them put away a Toronto team that is top-five in the league in scoring.

I think this is a few too many points, as the Tempo have shown an ability to cover as underdogs from the jump in 2026.

Pick: Tempo +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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