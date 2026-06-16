Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tempo vs. Fever, Caitlin Clark)

A standalone game takes place in the WNBA on Tuesday night, as the Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo wrap up their round-robin action in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Fever are 4-1 in Cup play, just one game back of the 5-0 New York Liberty (who clinched a spot in the final). New York has the head-to-head win over the Fever and a much better point differential. So, Indiana would love a win on Tuesday, but it won’t be able to get back to the championship game after it won the Cup in 2025.

Oddsmakers have the Fever heavily favored in this matchup against a Toronto team that has played very well as an expansion team, sitting in the mix for a playoff spot through the first month of the campaign.

I’m eyeing one play for Tuesday’s action, as I’m looking to keep a strong season of WNBA betting going after a rough showing on Monday night.

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite bet and the latest odds from the best betting sites for this Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 40-21 (+11.71 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 215-185-2 (+14.61 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-121)

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 Points (-121)

This season, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3.

After slumping a bit when she returned from a back injury, Clark has put together two of her best games of the season, scoring 25 points in a win over Connecticut and 32 points in a win over Chicago.

She also had 19 points and the game-winning shot against the Washington Mystics back on June 8 that sparked a three-game winning streak.

The Tempo allow the second-most points per game in the WNBA, and Clark has been much more aggressive over her last five games, taking 16 or more shots in four of them. She also has 10 or more 3-point attempts in two of her last three matchups.

With the star guard starting to find her shot from deep (10-for-26 over her last three), she’s worth a look against one of the worst defenses in the WNBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .