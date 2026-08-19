Tempo vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Toronto Tempo have a quick turnaround with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Toronto lost its 11th straight game last night, falling 101-95 to Indiana at home. Meanwhile, the Mystics have had three days off since beating the Sparks 80-70 over the weekend.

Washington has won all three meetings against Toronto this season, including a 79-62 victory last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday’s WNBA matchup.

Tempo vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +9.5 (-110)

Mystics -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo +380

Mystics -500

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Carefirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CTV2, TSN

Tempo record: 10-24

Mystics record: 20-14

Tempo vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Mystics Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Tempo vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron OVER 26.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-116)

Sonia Citron is on a nice little hot stretch for the Mystics. The guard has gone OVER 26.5 PRA in four straight games, putting up at least 17 points in each contest.

Tonight’s matchup presents another opportunity for Citron to keep it up against a tired Tempo team.

Tempo vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

The Tempo have been able to cover in their recent losses, but I don’t think that’ll be the case tonight.

The fatigue will further hamper a struggling Toronto squad, with Washington looking to return to form. The Mystics lost both of their games in Las Vegas before getting a 10-point win over the Sparks on Saturday.

Pick: Mystics -9.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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