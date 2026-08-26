Tempo vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Two struggling teams are set to face off on Wednesday night in the WNBA, as the Toronto Tempo hit the road to play the Seattle Storm.

Both of these teams are racing to the bottom of the standings in 2026, and the Tempo are just 1-9 in their last 10 games and have been arguably the worst team in the league since the All-Star break.

Over their last 15 games, the Tempo have the worst net rating in the WNBA and are just 2-13 overall. In that same stretch, Seattle is 12th in net rating and has won just one of those games.

So, it’s pretty shocking that the Storm are set as 4.5-point favorites at home on Wednesday night.

Injuries certainly derailed the Tempo’s strong start to the season and a poor defense (last in defensive rating) has clearly impacted the team since the break.

Can Seattle and star center Dominique Malonga snap a three-game skid and get a win over the Tempo this season? Toronto won the first two matchups, but it hasn’t been nearly as good since the last time these squads met.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Tempo vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +4.5 (-115)

Storm -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tempo: +160

Storm: -192

Total

177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CW Seattle, Prime Video - Seattle, TSN

Tempo record: 11-26

Storm record: 7-31

Tempo vs. Storm Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Marina Mabrey -- out

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Nyara Sabally -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Maria Conde -- questionable

Storm Injury Report

Natisha Hiedeman -- out

Flau'jae Johnson -- probable

Tempo vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga 10+ Rebounds (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Malonga against this struggling Tempo squad:

Seattle Storm star Dominique Malonga is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game in her second WNBA season and has an extremely favorable matchup on Wednesday evening.

The Storm are taking on a Toronto Tempo team that has won just one of its last 10 games and has been one of the worst teams in the league since the All-Star break. The Tempo have struggled mightily on the glass, ranking dead last in rebound percentage and in the bottom five in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

That sets up well for Malonga, who is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game over her last 15 games. During that 15-game stretch, the one-time All-Star has eight games with double-digit rebounds, including three of her last four appearances.

Unless the Storm decide to limit Malonga’s minutes, she should control the boards against a Tempo team that has some major issues in the frontcourt, even after adding Aneesah Morrow at the trade deadline.

Tempo vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

With two slumping teams facing off, I think bettors should look to take the points on Wednesday night.

The Tempo – for as bad as they’ve been – are still an impressive 12-5 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and they’re a better offensive team (eighth in both offensive rating and points per game) than the Storm.

Seattle is just 14th in offensive rating, and it has covered the spread just one time in four games as a favorite at Climate Pledge Arena.

Even though Seattle has a better net rating over the last 15 games, it has only come out on top in one of those games. So, laying a multi-possession spread with that team, in any scenario, feels like a stretch.

Both of these squads are eliminated from the playoffs, so this matchup will be about pride more than anything. I don’t mind taking a shot on the Tempo, who knocked off Portland on Friday, to at least cover in this matchup.

Pick: Tempo +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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