Tempo vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Tuesday night’s WNBA action features a standalone game between the Toronto Tempo and Golden State Valkyries, and it’s the second time in as many games that these teams have matched up.

Golden State won Sunday’s matchup in a rout (96-79) behind big scoring games from Janelle Salaun (24 points), Tiffany Hayes (15 points), Gabby Williams (15 points) and Veronica Burton (17 points, six assists). Salaun has been elite off the bench for the Valkyries, who snapped a two-game skid and are back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league.

Toronto is in a massive slump and has fallen completely out of the playoff race in the process. The Tempo have lost six games in a row and nine of their last 10, dropping to the No. 13 seed in the league.

On Sunday, Toronto was down All-Star guard Marina Mabrey (neck), and she’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup.

Can Golden State cover the spread once again as a double-digit favorite at home?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third and final game between these teams in the 2026 regular season.

Tempo vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +13.5 (-110)

Valkyries -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo: +675

Valkyries: -1050

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 10-19

Valkyries record: 20-9

Tempo vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- probable

Brittney Sykes -- out

Marina Mabrey -- questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Tempo vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Veronica Burton UNDER 6.5 Assists (-155)

This season, Burton is averaging 5.5 assists per game, so this line is set a little high for the Valkyries’ lead guard.

Toronto is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, but it has held Burton to six and dimes in both of their head-to-head matchups. On top of that, Burton has cleared 6.5 dimes in just nine of her 29 games the 2026 season.

Since July 1 (nine games), she’s averaging 5.8 assists per game, yet Burton has seven or more dimes in just two of those matchups. I think the UNDER is the smart bet with the Valkyries set as double-digit favorites.

Tempo vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a great bet in this rematch:

The Valkyries have the best defense in the WNBA, ranking No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game (77.0).

However, the Tempo are the complete opposite, ranking 15th in defensive rating and 14th in opponent points per game (93.7) after allowing 96 in Sunday’s loss. These teams combined for 175 points in their last meeting, though they combined for just 158 points in their first matchup in Toronto.

The Tempo were playing much better basketball at the time, as they’ve dropped nine of their last 10 games.

The Valkyries may be able to shut down this Toronto attack, but the Tempo still scored 79 points without their best two players (Mabrey and Brittney Sykes) in action on Sunday.

Plus, the OVER has hit in 19 of Toronto's 29 games this season, including 11 of its 12 road games. I’ll bet on that trend continuing on Tuesday night.

Pick: OVER 168.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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