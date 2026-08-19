Tennessee Titans Win Total Projection for 2026 Season (Can Robert Saleh Fix the Titans?)

The Brian Callahan era in Tennessee was short-lived. The Titans parted ways with him less than two full seasons into his stint as their head coach, and now Tennessee is coming off back-to-back 3-14 seasons. The Titans haven't had a winning season since going 12-5 in 2021.

Robert Saleh has been hired as the team's new head coach. The former Jets head coach has been given a second chance to prove himself after going 20-36 from 2021-2024. He served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator last season.

The biggest storyline around the Titans this season is Cam Ward, who's entering his second year as the team's quarterback. He had a rough rookie season, but playing on a team with few offensive weapons and one of the worst offensive lines in recent history makes a lot of his mistakes forgivable.

Let's dive into the Titans' projected win total for 2026 as they enter a pivotal season for their franchise.

2026 Tennessee Titans Projected Win Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

OVER 6.5 (-105)

UNDER 6.5 (-115)

The Titans' projected win total for the upcoming season is set at 6.5, which means the betting market expects at least some level of improvement from this team in 2026.

Tennessee will no longer benefit from a weak division. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars were both playoff teams with elite defenses last season, and the Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL in the first half of the year. That makes the Titans' schedule more difficult than it's been in years past.

The good news is the Titans added Carnell Tate at wide receiver, whom they drafted at No. 4 overall. I also feel confident in predicting that Saleh will immediately improve their defense. The Jets' defense was one of the better units in the NFL during his tenure in New York, and then it became noticeably worse immediately after he was fired.

With that being said, I don't know if the Titans did enough this offseason for me to have faith in them taking a significant step forward in 2026. Their offensive line is still a massive question mark, which is bad news for a young quarterback that's trying to develop. They're still a year away from being competitive, so I'm going to bet the UNDER on their win total.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 Wins (-115) via DraftKings

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