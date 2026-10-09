Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
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The No. 15 ranked Tennessee Volunteers hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee suffered its first and only loss of the season two weeks ago against Texas, but bounced back with a 24-14 victory over Auburn last week.
Arkansas has been more up and down so far this season, most recently falling 34-7 as +13.5 underdogs at Texas A&M last week.
Tennessee edged out Arkansas for a 34-31 victory as -10.5 favorites last October.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tennessee -13.5 (-115)
- Arkansas +13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tennessee: -550
- Arkansas: +410
Total
- 51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tennessee vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Tennessee record: 4-1
- Arkansas record: 2-3
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
DeSean Bishop, Running Back, Tennessee Volunteers
DeSean Bishop broke out in a big way last week against Auburn. The junior running back ran for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
It was a much-needed effort from Bishop, who was held to 34 yards on 11 carries by Texas the week before, and 42 yards on nine carries prior to that.
Bishop will look to build on that career game against a Razorbacks team that Texas A&M ran for 231 yards against last week.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Arkansas is just 1-4 against the spread this season, covering as -6.5 favorites in a blowout win against Tulsa two weeks ago.
Tennessee isn’t Tulsa, though, as the Volunteers are much closer to the likes of Utah, Georgia, and Texas A&M. All three of those schools easily covered the spread in blowout wins against Arkansas.
The Volunteers also covered as -11.5 favorites in a 45-24 win at Georgia Tech in their lone road game this season. I’ll take Tennessee to win by at least two touchdowns again this week.
Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop