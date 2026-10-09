Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

The No. 15 ranked Tennessee Volunteers hit the road for an SEC showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee suffered its first and only loss of the season two weeks ago against Texas, but bounced back with a 24-14 victory over Auburn last week.

Arkansas has been more up and down so far this season, most recently falling 34-7 as +13.5 underdogs at Texas A&M last week.

Tennessee edged out Arkansas for a 34-31 victory as -10.5 favorites last October.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -13.5 (-115)

Arkansas +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tennessee: -550

Arkansas: +410

Total

51.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tennessee vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Tennessee record: 4-1

Arkansas record: 2-3

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch

DeSean Bishop, Running Back, Tennessee Volunteers

DeSean Bishop broke out in a big way last week against Auburn. The junior running back ran for a career-high 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

It was a much-needed effort from Bishop, who was held to 34 yards on 11 carries by Texas the week before, and 42 yards on nine carries prior to that.

Bishop will look to build on that career game against a Razorbacks team that Texas A&M ran for 231 yards against last week.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

Arkansas is just 1-4 against the spread this season, covering as -6.5 favorites in a blowout win against Tulsa two weeks ago.

Tennessee isn’t Tulsa, though, as the Volunteers are much closer to the likes of Utah, Georgia, and Texas A&M. All three of those schools easily covered the spread in blowout wins against Arkansas.

The Volunteers also covered as -11.5 favorites in a 45-24 win at Georgia Tech in their lone road game this season. I’ll take Tennessee to win by at least two touchdowns again this week.

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-115)

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