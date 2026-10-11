Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury.

McLaurin missed the Commanders' Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London due to the injury, and he is considered a game-time decision for Week 5.

According to Commanders beat reporter John Keim, there is a "slight lean" towards McLaurin playing against the Giants.

Terry McLaurin (hamstring) has "slight lean" toward playing in Week 5, per @john_keim. https://t.co/kb5RuRt1oW — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

However, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Commanders wideout will have limited snaps if he's even able to play on Sunday.

The Commanders are already down Stefon Diggs (hamstring) in this matchup, so they need all the help they can get at receiver.

Garafolo: Terry McLaurin (hamstring) expected to have snaps limited if he plays in Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

Through three games this season, McLaurin has just 10 catches (on 22 targets) for 141 yards and one score. He did have his best game of the season against Seattle in Week 3, reeling in six of his nine looks for 77 yards and a score.

McLaurin has played 77.6 percent of Washington's offensive snaps when he's been active, so bettors should expect that number to come down if he's active against New York.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for McLaurin on Sunday -- if he's able to play.

Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+235)

There’s a chance McLaurin misses this game, but I do like his touchdown odds at +235 in Week 5.

The Giants are a middle-of-the-pack defense against the pass (15th in EPA/Pass), and they’ve allowed the sixth-most passing scores in the league (nine) through four weeks.

With Jayden Daniels back at quarterback, the Washington offense should see a boost in this game, and McLaurin may be used as a red-zone threat if his snaps are limited.

The star wideout had his best showing of the season in Week 3 against Seattle and found the end zone for the first time in 2026. He’s worth a shot on Sunday since he has the sixth-best odds of any player to find the end zone in Giants vs. Commanders.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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