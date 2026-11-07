Texas State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Oregon State Beavers host the Texas State Bobcats in a Pac-12 showdown on Saturday night.

Both teams are coming off of losses last week. Texas State couldn’t hold on for the upset win at Boise State, losing 46-45, while Oregon State lost as a -6.5 road favorite at Fresno State.

Texas State had won its previous two matchups, but is still winless on the road this season. Meanwhile, Oregon State is 3-1 at home and won five straight prior to last week’s stumble.

This is the inaugural meeting between these two schools.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Texas State vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas State +6.5 (-108)

Oregon State -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Texas State: +205

Oregon State: -250

Total

71.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Texas State vs. Oregon State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW

Texas State record: 4-4

Oregon State record: 5-3

Texas State vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch

Braden Atkinson, Quarterback, Oregon State Beavers

Braden Atkinson is putting up video game numbers in his sophomore season at Oregon State.

No one in college football has thrown for more passing yards than Atkinson’s 2,977, and the gunslinger is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the nation with 25 while throwing just two interceptions.

Atkinson has thrown 1,500 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception in four home games so far this season.

Texas State vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick

This is a tough game to handicap on the spread, but it’s a bit easier on the total: simply bet the OVER. Texas State is 6-2 to the OVER with Oregon State 7-1 to the OVER on the season.

The oddsmakers are trying to combat that with a total in the low 70s, but that won’t be high enough for a late night Pac-12 shootout.

Pick: OVER 71.5 (-112)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.