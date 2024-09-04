Texas vs. Michigan Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
Texas and Michigan meet in the biggest game of the Week 2 slate.
The defending National Champions Michigan are going through a ton of turnover all over the roster and struggled on offense in its opening win against Fresno State. How will the unit look against an elite Texas team with College Football Playoff aspirations?
Here's how we are targeting player props for this high-leverage matchup on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Best Player Props for Texas vs. Michigan
- Davis Warren UNDER 145.5 Passing Yards
- Colston Loveland OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
- Jaydon Blue UNDER 65.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Davis Warren UNDER 145.5 Passing Yards
Michigan started Warren in the opener against Fresno State, the proven passer of the quarterback room, which isn’t saying much.
Warren struggled to handle Fresno State’s defense, passing for 118 yards on 25 pass attempts. With the stakes far higher against Texas, I imagine head coach Sherrone Moore implements a run-heavy approach to try and keep the Longhorns' potent offense on the sidelines.
Further, Warren could be relieved for run-first quarterback Alex Orji given the game script, limiting his upside in this game.
Colston Loveland OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards
Reed, if you are going under on Warren’s passing yards, do you think a receiver can outperform his receiving yards?
Yes, dear reader, I do think that.
The Michigan pass-catching group has been gutted from the National Championship, but Loveland is the main holdover. This is potentially the first tight end picked in the 2025 NFL Draft and the primary receiver this season, catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
Michigan will pass, and I expect Loveland to get plenty of chances to try and lead his team to a victory.
Jaydon Blue UNDER 65.5 Rushing Yards
I don’t believe the Longhorns will have much success on the ground in this one.
The Michigan defensive front remains one of the best in the country with the likes of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant in the trenches that ranked top 10 in defensive line yards and yards per carry allowed.
Blue is the No. 1 running back on the Texas depth chart, stepping up for the now-injured CJ Baxrer. While Blue is a talented back, I’m not sure Texas uses him as a bellcow type. He ran 11 times in the blowout win in Week 1 and didn’t have more than that last year either.
I believe Texas will try to spread out the Michigan secondary and use short passes to get the ball into space and away from the vaunted Wolverines front seven, which will come at the expense of Blue’s rushing output.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.