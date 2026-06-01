The Memorial Tournament Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Muirfield Village

The best golfers on the PGA Tour will tee it up at Muirfield Village for this week's signature event, the Memorial Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler enters this week as the two-time defending champion. Scheffler has seemingly been in the mix every week that he competes, but he's seeking his first win since The American Express in January.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets to win at Jack's place.

The Memorial Tournament Odds

Top 15 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1200

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Russell Henley +2200

Si Woo Kim +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Ben Griffin +3300

J.J. Spaun +3500

Min Woo Lee +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

How to Watch The Memorial Tournament

Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30–6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 12:30–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Memorial Tournament Purse

Date: Thursday, June 4-Sunday, June 7

Purse: $20 million ($4 million)

2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler

The Memorial Tournament Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world is once again leading the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, +.506 strokes better than the next best golfer. With that being the case, Scheffler still has just one win in 2026. Since his win in January, he has had three runner-up finishes and six total top-five finishes.

Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy has dialed back the number of tournaments he has played this season. The Truist Championship is the only tournament he has competed in outside of the Players, the Masters, and the PGA Championship since March. He'll now tee it up this week as he prepares for the U.S. Open in two weeks.

The Memorial Tournament Best Bets to Win

Patrick Cantlay +3000 via FanDuel

Patrick Cantlay has struggled to truly contend in recent history, but if he's ever going to get back to the winner's circle, Muirfield Village will be the place for him to do it. He has two wins and four top-five finishes here over the years.

He hasn't contended lately, but he has played some good golf. He's sixth in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. If he can carry that good form into a tournament that he's always had success at, he could break his winless streak this weekend.

Hideki Matsuyama +4600 via DraftKings

Hideki Matsuyama has fallen off the odds boards in recent weeks, and I've been waiting for a good time to buy Matsuyama stock. Now I think this is the best chance to do it. He returned to some level of form last week, finishing T13 at the Charles Schwab Challenge while gaining +1.42 strokes on the field with his approach play.

He's had success at Muirfield Village in the past, winning here in 2014 and posting top-10 finishes in 2015, 2019, and 2024.

Nick Taylor +10500 via DraftKings

Nick Taylor made a run at winning this tournament last year, finishing in solo fourth place. He's now rounding into form this season and seems well-poised to make another run at Jack's place. He finished T9 at the Cadillac Championship, T14 at the Trust Championship, and T26 at the PGA Championship.

His short game has been fantastic of late, which will play a big role at a course as tough as Muirfield Village. He has also gained strokes with his approach play in 12 straight starts. His lack of distance off the tee won't hurt him this week, while his accuracy will be a huge advantage.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!