The Memorial Tournament Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Muirfield Village
The best golfers on the PGA Tour will tee it up at Muirfield Village for this week's signature event, the Memorial Tournament.
Scottie Scheffler enters this week as the two-time defending champion. Scheffler has seemingly been in the mix every week that he competes, but he's seeking his first win since The American Express in January.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets to win at Jack's place.
The Memorial Tournament Odds
Top 15 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +310
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Cameron Young +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
- Russell Henley +2200
- Si Woo Kim +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Ben Griffin +3300
- J.J. Spaun +3500
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
How to Watch The Memorial Tournament
- Thursday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 2–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 12:30–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30–6 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 12:30–2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
The Memorial Tournament Purse
- Date: Thursday, June 4-Sunday, June 7
- Purse: $20 million ($4 million)
- 2025 champion: Scottie Scheffler
The Memorial Tournament Notable Golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world is once again leading the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, +.506 strokes better than the next best golfer. With that being the case, Scheffler still has just one win in 2026. Since his win in January, he has had three runner-up finishes and six total top-five finishes.
Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy has dialed back the number of tournaments he has played this season. The Truist Championship is the only tournament he has competed in outside of the Players, the Masters, and the PGA Championship since March. He'll now tee it up this week as he prepares for the U.S. Open in two weeks.
The Memorial Tournament Best Bets to Win
Patrick Cantlay +3000 via FanDuel
Patrick Cantlay has struggled to truly contend in recent history, but if he's ever going to get back to the winner's circle, Muirfield Village will be the place for him to do it. He has two wins and four top-five finishes here over the years.
He hasn't contended lately, but he has played some good golf. He's sixth in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. If he can carry that good form into a tournament that he's always had success at, he could break his winless streak this weekend.
Hideki Matsuyama +4600 via DraftKings
Hideki Matsuyama has fallen off the odds boards in recent weeks, and I've been waiting for a good time to buy Matsuyama stock. Now I think this is the best chance to do it. He returned to some level of form last week, finishing T13 at the Charles Schwab Challenge while gaining +1.42 strokes on the field with his approach play.
He's had success at Muirfield Village in the past, winning here in 2014 and posting top-10 finishes in 2015, 2019, and 2024.
Nick Taylor +10500 via DraftKings
Nick Taylor made a run at winning this tournament last year, finishing in solo fourth place. He's now rounding into form this season and seems well-poised to make another run at Jack's place. He finished T9 at the Cadillac Championship, T14 at the Trust Championship, and T26 at the PGA Championship.
His short game has been fantastic of late, which will play a big role at a course as tough as Muirfield Village. He has also gained strokes with his approach play in 12 straight starts. His lack of distance off the tee won't hurt him this week, while his accuracy will be a huge advantage.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets