Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers still matters for the Oklahoma City Thunder even after they beat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The Thunder have a three-game cushion as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, meaning they need just one win or a San Antonio Spurs loss to clinch the top spot in the conference.

The Thunder already sat All-NBA forward Jalen Williams in the front end of this back-to-back on Tuesday, and there’s a chance more players could sit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard still have some work to do if they want to lock up the No. 8 seed in the West. Los Angeles has a one-game cushion over the Portland Trail Blazers with three games to play, and it’ll face Portland in a must-win matchup on Friday night.

L.A. won against the Dallas Mavericks as an 11.5-point favorite on Tuesday, and it has a chance to finish over .500 this season despite starting the year at 6-21.

So, who should bettors wager on in Wednesday’s clash?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -6.5 (-115)

Clippers +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Thunder: -250

Clippers: +205

Total

226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Thunder vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Thunder record: 63-16

Clippers record: 41-38

Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Thunder vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard OVER 25.5 Points (-121)

In today’s best NBA props column that I write for SI Betting , I shared why Leonard could be undervalued against OKC:

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28.1 points per game in the 2025-26 season, making a serious case for First Team All-NBA selection.

Even though he’s facing the No. 1 defense in the NBA, Leonard may be undervalued with his points prop falling all the way to 25.5. The Clippers star has scored 26 or more points in 13 games since March 1.

The Thunder may not have their full complement of players on the second night of a back-to-back, and this game means a ton for the Clippers as they look to lock up the No. 8 spot in the West and potentially chase down Phoenix for the No. 7 seed.

Kawhi had 22 in his lone game against the Thunder this season, but he’s hard to pass up when he’s taking over 19 shots per game and shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.

Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the points with L.A. on the second night of a back-to-back:

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and OKC already sat Jalen Williams on the front end of this back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers.

OKC needs just one win or a San Antonio Spurs loss to lock up the No. 1 seed in the West, and it may opt to sit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in this game with games against Denver and Phoenix coming up this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (7-3 in their last 10) need every win they can get to secure the No. 8 spot in the West ahead of the play-in tournament, so they should go after the second night of this back-to-back as a must-win game.

L.A. is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread as a home underdog (8-3 this season) while the Thunder are just 18-18 ATS as road favorites.

I could end up being wrong about this game and the Thunder opt to play SGA, Chet Holmgren and others, but I like getting two possessions when the Clippers have a clear motivation advantage and are at home.

If SGA sits, this line would skyrocket in L.A.’s favor, so I don’t mind jumping on it early on Wednesday.

Pick: Clippers +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.