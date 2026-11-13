Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to get back into the win column when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Thunder saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Portland, losing both halves of a back-to-back against the Blazers.

Meanwhile, after ending their eight-game skid with a win over the Pelicans, the Clippers lost 133-110 in Phoenix last time out.

The Thunder have won nine straight meetings against the Clippers, including 108-101 earlier this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -7.5 (-103)

Clippers +7.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Thunder -283

Clippers +231

Total

222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Thunder vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): KSBI, KTLA

Thunder record: 8-3

Clippers record: 1-10

Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Chet Holmgren – Out

Ajay Mitchell – Questionable

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Available

Cason Wallace – Out

Jalen Williams – Out

Jaylin Williams – Out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – Out

Brandon Ingram – Out

Nick Martinelli – Out

Jordan Miller – Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Out

Thunder vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Bennett Stirtz OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-105)

Bennett Stirtz has found his rhythm from long range. The rookie is averaging 1.7 threes on just 3.7 attempts per game this season, but that’s been going up in recent games.

After making just 2 of 9 attempts from deep in his first five contests, the 16th overall pick has gone 27-for-55 (49.1%) in his last seven. He’s made at least two three-pointers in all of those seven games.

I’ll back Stirtz to stay hot against a Clippers team allowing 3.7 threes per game to point guards this season.

Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

This is the perfect opportunity for the Thunder to bounce back after suffering two losses in Portland. Oklahoma City struggled a bit at first without Chet Holmgren, but then won four in a row, covering the spread in each victory.

The Clippers just lost by 23 in Portland and are 5-5 against the spread this season. The Thunder beat the Clippers by seven at home earlier this year, and I see a bigger margin of victory tonight.

Pick: Thunder -7.5 (-103)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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