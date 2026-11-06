Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies face off in a battle of 6-2 teams on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Thunder started the season 4-0, lost in Dallas and Houston, but then won both halves of a home-and-home against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Memphis started the season 6-0 before getting upset at home by the Pelicans and Pacers.

The Thunder have won 15 straight games against the Grizzlies, including a sweep in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -4.5 (-104)

Grizzlies +4.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Thunder -170

Grizzlies +142

Total

223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): KSBI, DAZN

Thunder record: 6-2

Grizzlies record: 6-2

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Chet Holmgren – Out

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Out

Cason Wallace – Out

Jalen Williams – Out

Jaylin Williams – Out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Isaiah Stewart – Out

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer OVER 15.5 Pts + Reb + Ast

Cam Spencer has been stuffing the stat sheet early on in the season. The Memphis guard is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game through nine contests.

After a slow start to the season against Utah and Golden State, Spencer has gone OVER 15.5 PRA in six straight games, including at least 21 PRA in his last four contests.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Memphis came oh so close to ending its long losing streak against Oklahoma City last season, falling 117-116 at home in the last meeting between these two teams. The Grizzlies are going to break the streak eventually, and perhaps tonight is that chance, with Chet Holmgren out for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is only 2-2 on the road this season, but the Grizzlies are looking to bounce back from two rough losses at home.

Memphis will get there at some point, but it won’t be tonight.

Pick: Thunder -4.5 (-104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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