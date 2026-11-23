Both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to play a back-to-back on Monday night, and both teams have been without key players in the 2026-27 season.

Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren are all sidelined for extended periods for the Thunder while Tyrese Haliburton has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.

OKC is coming off a loss against the Miami Heat on Sunday while the Pacers dropped their game against the New York Knicks. The Thunder have not been nearly as good on the road this season, winning just four times in 10 games compared to six wins in seven tries at home.

Still, the Thunder outrank the Pacers across the board, posting a much better net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating. Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable) and Co. pull off a win on Monday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction with the Thunder favored in this rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -4.5 (-118)

Pacers +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Thunder: -191

Pacers: +160

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Thunder vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (IND), KSBI, NBA League Pass

Thunder record: 10-7

Hornets record: 5-12

Thunder vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pacers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Thunder vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Jared McCain 15+ Points (-128)

Since there's a chance the Thunder could hold SGA out again on the second night of a back-to-back, I'm targeting guard Jared McCain to step up in the scoring department.

McCain had 20 points on 17 shots in Sunday's loss to Miami, and he's scored 15 or more points in four of his last five games. Overall, the former Duke star is averaging 14.3 points per game this season despite shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3.

Over his last 14 games (11 starts), McCain is averaging 13.4 shots per game and 15.4 points per night. He's taken at least 10 shots in all 14 of those matchups, which gives him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Indiana ranks 16th in the league in defensive rating, so the Thunder offense should still be able to get something going even if the two-time league MVP is unable to play.

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

I don’t love either of these banged-up teams on the second night of a back-to-back, especially since SGA seems to be truly questionable for OKC.

The Thunder are two games under .500 on the road this season, and they have fallen to 10th in the league in net rating.

The Pacers (20th in net rating) are not great, but they have covered the spread in three of their four games as a home dog. With Tyrese Haliburton likely out again on Monday, I don’t think the Pacers should be favored, but there is a case for them – especially if SGA sits.

Bettors should wait for both teams to release an injury report, but I lean with the Pacers as dogs if they at least have Siakam in action tonight.

Pick: Pacers +4.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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